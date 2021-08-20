Here, we note that the writer John turns from the importance of love to the importance of belief in God’s truth. He focuses once again on the doctrinal test and emphasizes the need to obey sound teaching (reference Matthew 24:11; 2 Peter 2:2, 3; Jude 3). (John MacArthur Study Bible) Scripture presents stern warnings against false doctrine. Friend, is that not even more true today?
In verse 2 we discover that John’s opponents may have claimed to follow Christ, but without accepting that the Son who came in flesh was also one with the Father. This position was held by many Gnostics. John says that the Spirit will enlighten true believers to confess that Christ did come “in the flesh.” This is a particular doctrinal test for a particular time. Jesus himself speaks of those who call Him “Lord” but are false followers (Matthew 7:21-23; Luke 6:46). (King James Study Bible Notes)
This is the first test of a true teacher: They acknowledge and proclaim that Jesus is God incarnate in human flesh. The Greek literary construction of the text does not mean that they confess Christ as having come to earth, but that they confess that He came in the flesh to the earth, thus, His human body was physically real. Both the full humanity and full deity of Jesus must be equally maintained by the teacher who is to be considered genuinely of the Spirit. (John MacArthur)
In a succinct yet intrinsic way, Christian author Charles Stanley provides doctrinally-sound comments on the abiding Holy Spirit. The longtime Atlanta pastor stated that it is a curious fact that after the Book of Acts, the whole concept of being “filled with the Spirit” drops out of sight, except for one mention in Ephesians 5:18. In that passage, the grammar and word order indicate that Paul is talking about surrendering to the influence of the Spirit, not to the indwelling ministry of the Holy Spirit. While much confusion has stemmed from the refusal to deal with the implications of this simple biblical fact, there is no real cause for confusion.
The Holy Spirit arrived on the day of Pentecost, accompanied by extraordinary manifestations of His presence. These manifestations were sign oriented, not character oriented. In other words, the Bible doesn’t say that after being filled with the Holy Spirit, those in the Upper Room went out with great patience, kindness, gentleness, and so on. Rather, it says they immediately began speaking in other tongues. That is how the unbelievers who heard them knew that something supernatural had taken place.
Initially, it appeared that the Spirit came to indwell only those gathered in the Upper Room (Acts 2:3, 4). Soon, however, other believers also were filled with the Holy Spirit (Acts 4:32; 9:17). Not everyone was filled at the same time; it took place in stages. But within a few years following the day of Pentecost, the Holy Spirit had swept through the world, filling all those who had put their faith in Christ.
Today, the Holy Spirit indwells all believers in Christ.
Paul wrote, “For by one Spirit we were all baptized into one body — whether Jews or Greeks, whether slaves or free — and have all been made to drink into one Spirit” (1 Corinthians 12:13).
The apostle John wrote, “By this we know that we abide in Him and He in us, because He has given us of His Spirit” (1 John 4:13).
Christian believers everywhere are filled with the Spirit.
The presence of the Holy Spirit is a source of great assurance.
In fact, “if anyone does not have the Spirit of Christ, he is not His” (Romans 8:9).
We know we belong to Christ because His Spirit dwells in us.
Our being born of God (verse 4) is God’s act on our behalf, through which he moves to overcome the world. What is in view is the supernatural act by which human beings are being translated out of the kingdom of death into the kingdom of life through the Son. The victory that overcomes the world is now identified with “our faith.” It is best to interpret this statement as referring to a past event; John is emphasizing that the victory he refers to has already been won. By faith, we now have access to what was once accomplished by and through the appearance of Jesus on earth.
Now, note in verse 5 the progression of thought in what John says about how victory over the world is gained. It begins with the new birth (verse 4a). It moves on to the believer’s experience and act of faith (verse 4b) and culminates in the confession that “Jesus is the Son of God.” Victory requires the whole process. It assures us that we too can love God and the children of God and that we too can obey his commands (verse 3). Belief, love, and obedience are all the marks of the new birth. And the life lived in the new birth is not a burden but a life of celebration. This was the experience of the apostles and of the early church. Paul’s cry that “in all these things we are more than conquerors” (Romans 8:37) echoed throughout the Roman world. (Expositor’s Bible Commentary)
Likewise, every believer in the Lord Jesus Christ needs to know that our faith brings victory over the world, providing a spiritual weapon by which we can combat both the temptations and the persecutions of a godless society. (New Spirit-Filled Life Bible)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
