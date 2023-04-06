My friend and pastor, Darrell Simbeck, finished college and got his bachelor’s degree after he was in his 50s. He decided to continue and get a master’s degree and is now working on his doctorate. By this time next year, he will have successfully completed his quest. I hope to see him walk across the stage at Regents University in Virginia Beach, Va.
His academic studies require him to write. Of course, his writing style is much different than mine. I write for you, Dear Reader. I don’t assume you to be academic scholars. Darrell writes to fulfill assignments given to him by his professors. But to his credit, his master’s thesis was published by Regents University. It is titled “In Defense of Modern-Day Apostles: A Biblical-Theological Critique of the Cessationist Argument Against Apostolic Continuation and Modern-Day Apostles.” Additionally, Regents University was impressed with him enough to offer him a teaching position.
I mention all of this because I rarely use his writing as part of my column. However, while thinking about an article to be published at Easter, I noticed a post Darrell made on Facebook. I asked him if he would mind if I plagiarized it. He didn’t. But still, Darrell’s and my writing styles are different, so I can’t help myself; I have to put his message in my own words.
So, if you will allow me, here is his discussion (in my words) of what Jesus did at the cross as it relates to Old Testament prophecy, judgement, and propitiation:
Jesus’ death on the cross represents some of the most important aspects of our Christianity. Within His crucifixion lie our atonement, our healing, our forgiveness, our salvation, our righteousness, our deliverance, and our prosperity. The list could go on; for every part of our redemption can be found within that one act of sacrifice.
One of the most important elements has to do with God’s judgment. Jesus took the judgment that should have been ours. And Jesus told us Himself, although the text, as interpreted by John, has been maligned by the translators.
Here’s the verse in question: “Now is the judgment of this world: now shall the prince of this world be cast out. And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me. This he said, signifying what death he should die” (John 12:31-33).
Interestingly, the word “men” in verse 32 is not in the Greek text. The word “men” was added by the translators to rectify or complete the sentence, grammatically and syntactically speaking.
Without it, the sentence would be read, “And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all unto me,” which begs the question, all what?
The translators assumed “men” to be the natural answer. However, the context of the passage is “judgment,” as Jesus mentioned in verse 31. Hence, the sentence should be rendered “And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all judgment unto me.”
That is exactly what Isaiah prophesied: “Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all” (Isaiah 53:4-6).
In other words, when Jesus was lifted up on the cross, He who knew no sin (the perfect Lamb of God) became sin (i.e., he took on all our sin, past, present, and future), and suffered the judgment and punishment we deserved. At the cross, when Jesus was lifted up, God poured out all of his wrath and judgment on Him, in our place and for us.
That’s why Paul can say in Romans 8:1: “There is therefore now no condemnation [penalty/punishment] to those who are in Christ Jesus.”
This concept of God pouring out His wrath on Jesus helps us to understand the word propitiation. Webster’s 1828 dictionary defines it this way:
1. The act of appeasing wrath and conciliating the favor of an offended person; the act of making propitious.
2. In theology, the atonement or atoning sacrifice offered to God to assuage his wrath and render him propitious to sinners. Christ is the propitiation for the sins of men. Romans 3:25. 1 John 2:2.
As you observe Easter with your family, friends, and loved ones, I hope you will remember, Dear Reader, the reason we can celebrate. His name is Jesus.
