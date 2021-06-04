Hello Friend and welcome to a new quarter of Biblical studies! For the months of June, July and August, our general topic is “Confident Hope.” Given the pandemic, politics and other social ills plaguing our world, truly “hope” is what we desperately need to get us through these difficult times!
Unit 1 entitled “Jesus Teaches about Faith” consists of five lessons that highlight our Lord’s teachings on miracles. “Faith and Salvation” is the subject for the four lessons from the writings of the Apostle Paul. Lastly, the books of 1 John and 2 Corinthians will instruct us as on how “Faith Gives Us Hope.” Be Inspired!
Take no thought (Greek, me merimnao) means “Do not be anxious.” This word means to be so disturbed about material needs that we distrust God and are distracted from faithfully doing His will. Anxious care is the direct opposite of faith. Therefore, even the poor are not to worry needlessly about what they should eat, drink, or wear.
The question, “Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment?” indicates that inner mental stability must come from the spirit of a man and not from outward physical provisions. To set one’s heart on material possessions or to worry about the lack of them is to live in perpetual insecurity and to deprive oneself of the spiritual blessings of God. (King James Study Bible)
In the New International Version Quest Study Bible, the question was asked, “Is it wrong to worry?” and the response? “Jesus was emphasizing that we no longer have to worry.”
This is an invitation to rest in the arms of a loving Father. As humans, we sometimes cross the line and violate this principle when we allow ourselves to constantly focus on ourselves instead of God.
The key point of this passage is found in the phrases “are ye not much better than they?” (verse 26) and “shall he not much more clothe you?” (verse 30).
The Bible clearly teaches that God is the Creator and sustainer of nature.
Worry and anxiety are related to the length of one’s life in the phrase “add one cubit unto his stature.”
A cubit is a measurement of 18 inches. However, this reference is probably not to one’s actual height, but to the length of his life. The term stature (Greek, helikia) may mean “age.” Thus, the idea seems to be that a man cannot add the smallest measure to the span of his life by worrying. This state of anxiety is related to having little faith (verse 30). Faith is total confidence in the provision of God. (King James Study Bible)
Another reason why the disciples are not to worry is because that is the pattern of unbelievers who do not understand the Father’s care: “For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them.”
The term “pagans [ethne],” rendered elsewhere in Matthew as “the nations” (12:21; 25:32; 28:19), commonly designates non-Jews or Gentiles. Here, the emphasis is on those who operate outside of God’s values. Those with faith in God’s provision should not worry, but instead reject the pursuits and values of unbelievers. An absence of inappropriate anxiety derives from an appropriate understanding of God’s provision and his creatures’ responsibilities and priorities of life. (New Bible Commentary)
To “seek first (God’s) kingdom” is to desire above all to enter into, submit to, and participate in spreading the news of the saving reign of God. It is to pursue the things already prayed for in the first three petitions of the Lord’s Prayer (6:9-10).
To seek God’s “righteousness” is not, in this context, to seek justification; rather, it is to pursue righteousness of life in full submission to the will of God, as prescribed by Jesus throughout this discourse. For any other concern to dominate one’s mind is to stoop to pagan fretting. Within such a framework of commitment, Jesus’ disciples are assured that all the necessary things will be given them by their heavenly Father.
When reading verse 34, we discover that to worry over tomorrow’s misfortunes is nonsensical because today has enough to occupy our attention and because tomorrow’s feared misfortunes may never happen. Furthermore, today’s grace is sufficient only for today and should not be wasted on tomorrow. If tomorrow does bring new trouble, there will be new grace to meet it. (Expositor’s Bible Commentary)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
