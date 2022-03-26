The command to obey God is all-encompassing. Now Moses focuses on the wilderness experience, which was designed to test and humble God’s people so that they might realize that the only way to live is by feeding on every word that comes out of the mouth of the Lord. This principle is lived out by Jesus himself in his own wilderness experience. He is the “true Israel” as he faces temptation yet trusts in God’s word (Matthew 4:4). God provided durable clothing and sustained the Israelites’ feet during their wandering, demonstrating his utter reliability. (NIV Grace and Truth Study Bible)
As Israel wandered through the wilderness, they were humbled and tested by God in order to reveal the true condition of their hearts, especially whether or not they trusted the Lord’s promise when provisions were lacking and they grew hungry. God saw their need and responded to it, using the occasion to refine his people’s faith in him yet again. His proclamation reminded them that life is not supported by physical sustenance alone — people require more than bread and water to live and thrive on earth. In this incident, God taught the Israelites that their spiritual life was sustained in the same way their physical bodies were sustained: With daily faith. (NIV Jesus Bible)
“Manna” (verse 3; also verse 16; note Exodus 16:31) Note, the expression “man does not live on bread alone” (reference Deuteronomy 6:13) was likewise quoted by Jesus in response to the devil’s temptation (Matthew 4:4; also, Luke 4:4). Bread sustains but does not guarantee life, which is God’s gift to those who trust in and live by his word: His commands and promises (verses 1 and 18). God’s discipline (verse 5) of his people by bringing them through the wilderness taught them this fundamental truth. There they were humbled (verse 16, compare with verse 14) by being cast on the Lord in total dependence. (NIV Study Bible)
“Thy raiment” (verse 4) — God cares for us. Not only did God feed the Israelites “miracle bread” each morning, but He also kept their clothes from wearing out and their feet from swelling.
“[Cast) all your care upon Him, for He cares for you” (1 Peter. 5:7).
“But your heavenly Father already knows all your needs” (Matthew 6:32).
God doesn’t miraculously deliver bread, water, and clothing to our front doors each day, but He does give us jobs and the ability to earn money (Deuteronomy 8:18) so we can purchase what we need. The same Lord who provided Israel’s needs without human means can provide our needs by using human means. (Wiersbe Study Bible)
Additionally, God disciplines us. God saw the children of Israel as His own children whom He greatly loved.
“Israel is My son, My firstborn” (Exodus 4:22; see Hosea 11:1).
After years of slavery in Egypt, the Israelites had to learn what freedom was and how to use it responsibly. We commonly think of “discipline” only as punishment for disobedience, but much more is involved. Discipline is “child training,” the preparation of the child for responsible adulthood. A judge justly punishes a convicted criminal in order to protect society and uphold the law, but a father lovingly disciplines a child to help that child mature. Discipline is evidence of God’s love and of our membership in God’s family (Hebrews 12:5-8; note Proverbs 3:11, 12).
When you think of the Lord’s discipline of His children, don’t envision an angry parent punishing a child. Rather, see a loving Father challenging His children to exercise their muscles (physical and mental) so they will mature and be able to live like dependable adults. When we’re being disciplined, the secret of growth is to humble ourselves and submit to God’s will (Deuteronomy 8:2, 3; Hebrews 12:9, 10). To resist God’s chastening is to harden our hearts and resist the Father’s will. Like an athlete in training, we must exercise ourselves and use each trial as an opportunity for growth.
The bounty of the land of Israel typifies for believers today the spiritual wealth we have in Christ: The riches of His grace (Ephesians 1:7; 2:7), the riches of His glory (Ephesians 1:18; 3:16), the riches of His mercy (Ephesians 2:4), and “the unsearchable riches of Christ” (Ephesians 3:8). We are complete in Christ (Colossians 2:10) in whom all fullness dwells (Colossians 1:19), and therefore we have everything we shall ever need for living a full Christian life to the glory of God. God has a wonderful life planned for each of His children (Ephesians 2:10) and He provides all we need to fulfill that plan.
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
