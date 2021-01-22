If you are a regular reader, you may remember last week’s column was about the words of men versus the Word of God. I thought, from a controversial standpoint, it was a benign piece. Most Christians are routinely encouraged to trust the Word of God over the words of men.
However, if you follow me on Facebook, you may have read some of the questions and discussions that accompanied the article. Some were inquisitive, some were defensive, and some were adamant about their position. And some made it an interesting read.
What started the discussion was when a young friend asked, “What is the difference between the words of people today vs. the words of people who wrote down these passages? Why is one considered fallible man and the other inerrant deity?”
Mark Reedy, Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministries at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, provided an interesting response, part of which I want to share with you, Dear Reader.
“The Bible is something that has to be read carefully with great discernment to understand what truth it contains. It definitely is not a book that fell from heaven. But just because it was written by man (and therefore imperfect, limited, and fallible) does not mean it can’t contain truth. I think the truth it contains is not quite as obvious as some others think, and I’m very convinced that most of its truths aren’t literal. But when I think of the Word of God as perfect truth, I don’t think of the scriptures that we wrestle with. I think of Christ. Even scriptures call Christ the Word of God — and I do see them as separate.”
Curiously enough, just before the article went to print (and after I had submitted it to the editor), I heard my pastor, Darrell Simbeck, talk about Jesus’ response to the devil when he was tempted.
Most of you are probably familiar with the verse: “But He answered and said, ‘It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.’” (Matthew 4:4 (NKJV]).
What caught my attention was when Darrell focused on the word “proceeds,” which implies “going forth,” an active process. In other words, we live off the “now” Word of God, not a dead book.
The Bible, as a purely literary work, is subject to interpretation. We struggle with some passages and stories because we have no historical or cultural context. Consequently, it can easily be interpreted in light of personal convictions.
If I am convicted to abstain from alcohol, then every related verse is understood with my personal bias in mind.
“And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit” (Ephesians 5:18).
I can scold others with my interpretation.
If I am persuaded to pray an hour a day, then passages about time tend to support my belief.
“What, could ye not watch with me one hour? Watch and pray, that ye enter not into temptation: the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak” (Matthew 26:40b-41).
If I’m a leader in the church, I can use such passages to try to manipulate the behavior of others.
Unfortunately, this is how many people use the Bible and people outside the church view the Bible.
But what about those situations in life where there is no scripture to support your belief? Like whom to marry or which job to take? How does a Christian respond within the realm of their belief system? To which book of the Bible can one turn to answer such questions?
The Bible is a dead book without the Holy Spirit speaking it to us. I firmly believe the Bible is a letter written to spiritual beings from our heavenly Father. It contains the words of life; they are our sustenance when we hear them spoken to our spiritual man from the Holy Spirit.
One of the clearest teachings on faith comes from the Apostle Paul when he wrote: “So then faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God” (Romans 10:17).
Some would interpret that to mean the physical act of hearing the Bible being read will cause faith to come. I cannot disagree with this interpretation. However, I have found that when I hear the Holy Spirit speak to my spirit directly, then I know that I know I will receive whatever it is the Lord has spoken to me.
To change the subject slightly, are you aware that Christ is not Jesus’ last name? It is a title, which can be interpreted as “Messiah” or “anointed one.” Or, as I heard one preacher put it, Jesus was the anointing of God in human form. He was fully surrendered to the will of the Father such that He didn’t speak or do anything unless He was instructed to.
That same anointing resides in us in the form of the Holy Spirit. He’s the one that speaks directly to us from the Father. He’s the one that gives us day to day direction and instruction. He’s the one who interprets the Bible for us.
He’s the one that gives us our daily bread.
And that bread isn’t just physical, it’s a Word from God.
To tie this into last week’s column (previous columns are available online on The Daily Post-Athenian website), I believe the Bible is the Word of God. What makes it come alive to us is when we hear the Holy Spirit speak it to our spirit directly. Without the spirit speaking it to us, it’s just a good book.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
