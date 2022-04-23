He came out of the world of life into the world of death, out of the world of light into the world of darkness and out of the world of love into the world of hate. The clash of these two worlds dominate all chapters. Each time we see how incompatible the two worlds are, which is particularly evident in the enmity of the religious leaders. This enmity leads to a complete rejection of Him Who was sent into the world by the Father. In John 8 it is evident from the rejection of the Son’s word, and in John 9 it is evident from the rejection of His works. Both His words and His works are the two great testimonies that declare His origin (John 15:22).
“The truth shall make you free.” (verse 32) — Continuing in the Lord’s word results in the truth being known and to be made free from any bondage to any sin. Truth does not lead to slavery, as the law does, but to freedom. The law makes it clear to man that he is a sinner and does so by imposing on him a yoke that he cannot bear and, as a result, condemns him. Also, the truth of the word of Christ makes it clear to man that he is a sinner, but that word also gives the solution in Christ. He has borne the curse and judgment associated with the law for everyone who believes in Him (Galatians 3:13). That truth makes free indeed.
“Ye shall be made free” (verse 33) — Jesus, of course, was talking about their being in the slavery to sin, despite the fact that they had “believed on” him; their actual release from such spiritual bondage would come under the benevolent terms of the new covenant — that is, if they would follow Christ and obey the gospel.
“Every one that committeth sin is the bondservant of sin.” (verse 34) — Political freedom Jesus did not bring; but he brought a far more important spiritual freedom. Thus, Jesus tried to relieve their error. (Coffman)
The old dispensation with its special privileges for Israel has ended. Abraham’s true children will remain in his household (the new covenant) and enjoy its privileges permanently; but Abraham’s slaves (think of Hagar) will be driven out. Only a son enjoys freedom. If therefore the Son of God will make them free, they will be free indeed.
In view of the teaching of Christ on the true children of Abraham a little later, Hendriksen is probably correct in seeing Ishmael as the bondservant, and Isaac as the “son” of this verse. The distinction between the true sons of Abraham, that is, the “spiritual seed” and the mere fleshly descendants, is of utmost importance in understanding the Scriptures. Christ is the true “seed” of Abraham; and all of the “spiritual seed” of Abraham are “in Christ.” (King comments)
“Ye shall be free indeed” (verse 36) — The Pharisees had claimed to be Abraham’s seed; but they were merely his fleshly descendants; and the truth Christ was presenting is that to be truly Abraham’s “spiritual” seed, they would have to be “in Christ,” or “in the Son,” and thus reckoned a part of the “seed” singular (Galatians 3:16). Until they accepted Christ, their status would continue to be that of the slave and not that of a son of Abraham.
The Son speaks what He has seen with His Father, and His words are spirit and life (John 6:63). They also speak what they have heard from their father. Later, the Lord will tell what He means by that. First, He points out that everyone speaks according to the source with which he is connected and that the words that everyone speaks bear the hallmark of that. But they persistently maintain that they are descended from Abraham, he is their father.
The Lord tells them that they would do the works of Abraham if they were real children of Abraham, they would act according to the faith of Abraham. A child acts according to the nature of his father. Physically they are descendants, but they are not children, because they do not act according to the faith of Abraham, they do not have Abraham’s nature of faith. Their behavior demonstrates something completely different. Abraham believed in Him, but they are trying to kill Him. And why are they trying to kill Him? Because He spoke the truth to them and that even as Man.
The Lord Jesus presents Himself here in the most humble way imaginable. He does not even ask that they believe in Him as the Son of God but says that He has spoken the truth to them as “a man.” But they completely shut themselves off from the truth, no matter how it comes to them. Abraham did not do that. Abraham never rebelled against God.
