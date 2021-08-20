Steven, a humble servant of Christ Jesus to the saints who are at Athens and all the faithful in the Lord. Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Beloved, the writer of Hebrews attests to us in the 11th chapter and verse 1: “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (KJV).
Verily, this is a scripture that you very likely have read or heard and know well. It is a tremendously encouraging verse. Now, I am the type that likes to break the text down in easy to understand terms because I want to grasp the fullness of it. So, if I were to try and break this verse down for the sake of us all that we might have this understanding, I would restructure it in this way:
“Faith or trusting in God is the substance, or the tangible reality and firm foundation of the things that we hope for. And the things we hope for are salvation, eternal life, and that God will provide our need in every situation whether it be comfort, peace, joy and so on. Trusting in God is the evidence or the proof that we shall indeed have these things, even though that we have not yet seen it with our own eyes, because we live our lives with such an expectation of reception.”
Now, let me break this on down a little further because I really want you to understand.
Again, “Trusting in God causes us to live our lives in expectation that He will bring His promises to pass, and a trust this deep, which causes us to press on through every trial, every heartache, and every obstacle is the proof that the hope we have in Him is true and will come to pass.”
I submit to you dear brothers and sisters that some way, somehow God will bring about all that He has promised!
It’s not our job to figure out how or when, we only need trust in Him and walk the path that He has laid out before us. Further, we can rest from our labors in Jesus. He has borne our griefs, carried our sorrows and He has paid the price of sin for us. Through Him we are made accepted in the beloved (Ephesians 1). We don’t have to think, we don’t have to strive, and we don’t have to work; simply trust in His guiding hand.
Saints, our hope is in God. He is our refuge; He is a strong tower that delivers us and hides us from the enemy.
To quote the old hymn, “In sorrow He’s our comfort, in trouble He’s our stay, He tells us every care on Him to roll.”
In His time, God shall wipe away all tears from our eyes. One day, the battle will cease, and one day, Jesus will come and whisk us away to a better land.
Bring to your remembrance all the great biblical examples that have hoped in God. Although they could not see it, they did not know how God would do it, and they had no other evidence other than His promise … yet God came through for them.
Call to remembrance Noah, who all he had was God’s word that the flood would come upon the whole land, yet he and his family would be saved by the Ark. He had no proof other than how he was living his life: Preaching and building the ark. Finally, the rain came and the waters of the deep broke forth and it was just as God said; He brought His promise to pass.
Remember Abraham and Sarah. Although Abraham was 100 years old and Sarah’s womb long past the ability to bear a child, yet God gave promise that He would make Abraham the father of many nations and that he would have a son. Abraham had nothing else to go by but God’s word. He was faithful and God brought it pass.
And Moses, God called from the midst of a burning bush. He told Moses that He was going to bring His people up from out of Egypt. Moses did not know how, but He lived his life with trust in this hope.
For Moses went down to Egypt, he stood before Pharaoh and proclaimed, “The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob said to let my people go!”
Yahweh brought them through the parted Red Sea on dry land. How about David, the young shepherd boy who stepped out in faith against a war-hardened giant? He trusted His God for the hope of victory and his trust in Yahweh was the proof of that victory secured! We could speak on Daniel in the den of lions, and of the prophets, and the Apostles, but time would fail us to testify of all the wonderful works of God.
I desire that you grasp that hope is not lost in our Christian walk. Our continual trust in God’s promise is the proof or the evidence of that which we have not yet attained, because we know a God who is able to provide all our need according to His riches in glory. Just as I mentioned how that God brought all those men in the Bible through, I know that even we all also can attest to the same things. If we think back on our lives, I am persuaded that we will see that God was there. All we had to go on was His word, and at the right moment God moved for us and made good on His promise. There was no other explanation but God! Remember that saints and hold on to that. We have hope!
Finally dear brothers and sisters, I want to give you just a fraction of what the Psalms say regarding our Hope:
“Therefore my heart is glad, and my glory rejoiceth: my flesh also shall rest in hope.” (16:9).
“Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the LORD.” (31:24).
“Behold, the eye of the LORD is upon them that fear him, upon them that hope in his mercy;” (33:18)
“For in thee, O LORD, do I hope: thou wilt hear, O Lord my God.” (38:15).
“Why art thou cast down, O my soul? and why art thou disquieted within me? hope thou in God: for I shall yet praise him, who is the health of my countenance, and my God.” (42:11)
“For thou art my hope, O Lord GOD: thou art my trust from my youth.” (71:5). “But I will hope continually, and will yet praise thee more and more.” (71:14).
Jesus told His disciple Thomas after He was risen from the dead: “Thomas you believe because you have seen me, but blessed are they who have not seen, yet believe.”
The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
