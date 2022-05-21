My siblings and I have been through an ordeal, and it will soon come to an end. It’s nothing that is uncommon to man, but it was new to us. Our parents passed last fall and we’ve been dealing with their estate. Most of the stuff in the house has been removed, the estate sale is ongoing, their old home is days away from closing, and this chapter in our lives is about to come to an end.
Kudos to my parents for naming all three of us in the will. I knew years ago that’s what they had done. I argued against it. I wanted my brother, the oldest, to be the executor. After all, he has a master’s in business administration and is a Certified Public Accountant. I trust him completely to do the right thing. My parents never changed their minds or their wills, however. My brother and sister and I had to confer on every detail concerning their property. It forced us to talk and, as a result, drew us closer together.
Not that we didn’t like each other. It’s not that at all. But my sister lives in Yuma, Ariz., and my brother lives in Louisville, Ky. Any family travel plans typically involved my parents, who lived on the coast of Virginia. If one of my siblings happened to be there at the same time we were, then we got to see them, as well. If not, oh well, maybe next time. Consequently, I had nieces and nephews I hadn’t seen in years.
I’ve seen them all since, at my mom’s funeral and then again at my dad’s.
I was telling an abbreviated version of my story to a new church acquaintance when he declared, “You’ve been going through a storm!”
That caught me off guard. I never thought of my circumstances as a storm. Upon further reflection, I see why he said that.
A normal weekend does not involve me traveling out of town to move furniture. But I did it two weekends in a row.
A normal weekend does not require me to miss so many naps, but I also did that two weekends in a row. (While helping my brother load his rental van at my parent’s house, I had to stop for coffee. “It’s two o’clock in the afternoon. I’m either napping or drinking coffee. And there’s no time for napping today.”)
A normal weekend does not have me so discombobulated, but that happened two weekends back-to-back, as well. (My personality type is such that I like to be in charge. Trusting God and allowing others to lead can be extremely challenging for me.)
To characterize what I’ve been through as a storm is okay with me. Especially now that I’ve made it through it. Or maybe I should say, I see smooth sailing ahead.
Of course, any time you talk to someone raised in church about the storms of life, they immediately think of Jesus asleep in the boat while the storm is raging all around.
The disciples cry out, “Master, carest though not that we perish” (Mark 4:38)?
Jesus immediately rebuked to the wind and spoke to the sea those famous three words, “Peace, be still” (Mark 4:39).
But not before He questioned their faith.
“And he said unto them, Why are ye so fearful? how is it that ye have no faith” (Mark 4:40)?
Perhaps that’s why I didn’t see it as a storm. I knew the winds were boisterous and the waves were beating against my ship, but I did not fear. I knew my family and I would make it safe and sound to the other shore. My ship was built for such a storm.
There was a point in time, it was last fall when my mother had passed, but my dad remained, I confessed to my wife, I wasn’t sure I could manage the situation. However, I had started fasting one day a week the previous spring. I had become accustomed to ignoring my flesh, it’s wants and desires, and pressing forward with life.
My father needed assistance any time he went to the bathroom. I had channeled my grief for my mother into extreme care for my father and now he was calling me any time of the day or night to help him. I had barely gotten to sleep one night before he was calling for me again. My wife hated to wake me, I could sense the concern she had, but she knew I was the one he wanted. Because I was accustomed to ignoring my flesh, I simply disregarded it again and did what needed to be done.
I knew the season wouldn’t last forever. Storms never do. But faith in God does.
“So now abide faith, hope, and love, these three. But the greatest of these is love” (1 Corinthians 13:13 (MEV]).
While it may not be the greatest of the three, faith is eternal and permanent in its foundation. We can build our lives on faith in God and sail through any storm we encounter.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
