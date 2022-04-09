All people serve in many different roles of life. The same is true of Jesus. He was the Son of God and also the son of a woman, Mary.
What an amazing relationship Mary and Jesus must have shared together. As the mother of Jesus, she knew some of the things shared by the angels at the time before her conception concerning Jesus. She had a miraculous conception of the Holy Spirit and such a wonderful birth of the Christ. Jesus was the oldest of her children, of course, being the first born out of her virginity (Isaiah 7:14) and references in the New Testament. Joseph was the legal father of Jesus and also having received a message from angels gladly took that role.
Jesus once was separated from His parents at age 12 while on a trip to Jerusalem. Joseph and Mary were traveling with a caravan of family and friends and had assumed that Jesus was with some of them. You know how 12 year old boys are, seeking independence. Anyway, they had traveled a day before they realized that Jesus was not to be found. They travel back a whole day to Jerusalem to find Him in the temple discussing the Law of Moses with the religious leaders. They were highly impressed at His knowledge and understanding of the Law.
Jesus said to His parents at that time, “I must be about My Father’s business.”
Jesus did submit to their will, with humility, and did return with His parents.
We don’t know much of the early life of Jesus, nor of the passing of Joseph, the legal father of Jesus. Apparently Joseph must have passed some time later before Jesus was 30. We see no reference to Joseph after the ministry of Jesus began and in all probability Joseph could had been deceased for several years before this time.
We do know that Jesus had learned His trade or occupation from Joseph, “Is this not the carpenter’s son?” Matthew 13:55.
A reference is made of Mary and four brothers of Jesus there also. James and Judas are two brothers who wrote two books of the bible named for them, the book of James and the book of Jude. The scriptures teach that the brothers of Jesus made fun of Him and were skeptical of Jesus and His claim to be the Son of God. Later, after the death and the resurrection of Jesus, they were convinced of this fact, that Jesus is the Son of God.
Not only was Jesus the son of a carpenter, but also took up the same trade that He had learned from Joseph.
“Is not this the carpenter, the son of Mary, the brother of James, and Joses, and of Juda, and Simon? And are not His sisters here with us? And they were offended at Him,” Mark 6:6.
So now we can understand that probably Jesus was the gopher for Joseph, his father, to start with his training. Gopher — go get this, hand me that, follow instructions. Jesus and Joseph must have had a great relationship together. I know that Joseph must have been pleased with Jesus and His ability to do carpenter work. We don’t know what type of carpenter work Jesus specialized in, whether building furniture as I have seen in pictures, or in building homes or other buildings. Probably everything. They was a time before we began to specialize in a certain type of carpentry like everything else. The work of Jesus must have been top quality work, with perfection as His goal in whatever He did. Perhaps after the death of Joseph, that Jesus supported His family. His mother Mary would possibly need financial assistance. His brothers and sisters were some younger than He was and some of them may have needed the financial aid as well. We can be sure that Jesus did right by His family regardless.
Jesus is one of those type of people that naturally draws people to Himself. He was not arrogant in this, but was always humble, not taking advantage of His celebrity status. Jesus just naturally loved people and was able to attract crowds and multitudes of people. We know that many were attracted because of His healing ability and the food they could receive also. Anyone who can do this will have a following. But there was more to it than the physical blessing the people would receive. Jesus had a new message, a message of hope. Jesus confounded the religious leaders of His day. They had placed a heavy burden upon the people. They were legalistic and demanding. The religious leaders had little mercy for others. They required a most strict obedience from the people. They were authoritative and demanding.
Jesus came showing understanding, mercy, forgiveness, love, healings, and so many more blessings.
Jesus came to set them free from the Law of Moses and to make them right with God through grace, mercy, prayer, sanctification, obedience, and so much more. Jesus came to seek and to save that which is lost. He came first to the nation of His birth, Israel. The great commission of Jesus to the disciples is for them to go into all the world and share the gospel message to all of mankind. Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded.
The Bible teaches that Jesus is the Light of the world. If you have not done so before, please read the poem or story, whatever you may call it, “One Solitary Soul.”
There has never been a greater influence upon the face of the earth than that of Jesus. No kingdom, no armies, no society, even all these put together has not had the influence of Jesus through Christianity upon the earth.
Today, the church spreads the gospel message of Christ. The church is the kingdom of Christ. Christ reigns through the church. His forgiveness, grace, and mercy is still being taught and very much in need by mankind. In Jesus lies all the hope of the human race to be right with God Almighty and for the hope of eternal blessings through His name.
Please read and study your Bible, and if I can be of assistance to you, please call or text. Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
