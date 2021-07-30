Last week, we looked at an enduring faith, especially through the example of Noah as he preached for 100 years and built the ark.
As we continue our study in Hebrews 11:7, we see that Noah and his family were saved while the world was condemned to death. Noah would have been condemned also, except he responded by obedience to his faith.
As we look at other examples of faith from Hebrews 11, let’s consider their obedience and faithfulness by how they lived.
Now, as we look at Hebrews 11:8, we notice Abraham is known by his faith because he obeyed God.
In Genesis 12:1-3, we see the command given from God to Abraham to leave his home country and his father’s house and to go into another land that he would be shown. God promised to bless him and make his name great.
God would bless those who blessed Abraham and curse those who treated him with contempt. God promised to make a great nation through Abraham; we now know this to be Israel.
It would take a lot of faith for someone to leave a place and people that they know for an uncertain place and an unfamiliar people to dwell amongst. Nevertheless, Abraham obeyed God and was blessed through his obedience.
Abraham would now be tested and was told to offer up his son as a sacrifice to God. We see that his faith was strong as he trusted in the Lord to raise up his son, Isaac, from the dead, verse 12, trusting in God’s promise and power.
Isaac was still a young boy at this time. The lineage of the great nation went from Abraham through Isaac then through Jacob, later to be renamed Israel. Jesus also came through this linage and the world is blessed through Him.
It would really take a lot of faith for any of us to offer one of our children as a sacrifice. This is really a complete trust in God in order for one to be obedient in one’s faith.
Moses is a wonderful example of faith and obedience as we look at him in Hebrews 11:23 and following. We began with the faith of his family, who hid Moses as a baby in order to spare his life. Moses grew up with a life of wealth, comfort, education and power as he was the son of Pharaoh’s daughter.
He chose to give this all up, verses 23-24. Rather than enjoying the pleasures of sin, he chose affliction with his people. By faith, Moses gave directions for the observance of the Passover.
God through Moses sent the 10 plagues upon Egypt. Moses through his faith led the children of Israel through the Red Sea on dry land. The Egyptians were drowned as they followed.
As they traveled in the wilderness of the desert, God through Moses gave food and water to the people. As we look at verse 27, the faith of Moses was of greater importance than his fear of pharaoh.
Verse 30 then speaks of the faith of Israel as they march around Jericho and the walls fall. The following verse, 31, speaks of the faith of Rahab the harlot who hid the two spies from Israel and gave them protection. Her life was spared at the destruction of the city and all those within her house.
As we read our Bibles, we have many great examples of faith like that of the small shepherd boy named David. Here he is probably 16 or 17 years of age, five feet, five inches, perhaps a little taller and weighing maybe 130 or 140 pounds.
He is doing battle with a giant. What are the odds of him being put to death or of defeating the giant? The giant is 9.5 feet tall and weighs around 500 pounds. Furthermore, he is decked out with all types of body armor and weaponry.
He also has a man to carry a shield in order to help deflect arrows or spears cast at him. David wearing only normal clothing and a sling as he came before the giant.
David tells the giant, “You come to me with a sword, and a spear, and a javelin. But I come to you in the name of the Lord of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defiled,” — I Samuel 17:45, NJKV.
What courage and faith that young man must have had to confront this giant. Can we see ourselves doing anything in comparison to this?
A reference is made to the lions’ den in this chapter 11 of Hebrews, a reference to Daniel. Daniel refused to cease praying to God.
His custom was to pray three times a day. A law was passed to pray only to the king for 30 days, none other. The disobedient would be thrown to the lions.
The king regretted passing this law after he found out that Daniel had broken it. The king was fond of Daniel. The ones who encouraged the law were jealous of him and wanted him removed.
The king told Daniel, “the God who you serve is able to deliver you.”
The king went home for the evening and the night. He could not sleep, nor did he eat, nor was he entertained.
The king returned the next morning early to find out that the Lord had sent an angel to shut the mouths of the lions. The king had the accusers of Daniel thrown in the den and the lions killed and consumed them immediately.
Our faith is based upon the Word of God. The more of that Word we know and understand and accept as truth, should mean a stronger faith. Our faith in Christ Jesus means we believe in the resurrection from the dead. We believe Christ rose from the dead after three days in the tomb.
As a result of this, we believe that we will be risen from the dead also in the last day to meet Jesus in the air. This faith encourages us to keep on living holy lives and to reject the teachings of the world.
Faith and hope are powerful motivators in our lives. How is your faith?
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
