Justice and Righteousness Reign

Isaiah 9:2-7 I. The Light Has Come (Isaiah 9:2) By way of introduction, it should be noted that this chapter, Isaiah chapter 9, is a continuation of the prophecy begun in Isaiah chapter 7 and continues into Isaiah chapter 8. It is composed of mingled threats and promises. Its characteristic may be said to be “rays of light thrown into the midst of shades.” It promises comfort and deliverance, while at the same time it denounces the sins of the nation and assures the nation that the anger of the Lord is not turned away. The previous chapter had closed by describing a time of general calamity and darkness. (Barnes)

“The people that walked in darkness” — Which is to say, “the inhabitants of the region of Galilee.” They were represented as walking in darkness, because they were far from the capital, and from the temple; they had few religious privileges; they were intermingled with the pagan and were comparatively rude and uncultivated in their manners and in their language.

“Have seen a great light” — The word “light” here is not only an emblem of knowledge in the Scriptures, but of joy, rejoicing, and deliverance. It stands opposed to moral darkness, and to times of judgment and calamity. And yet this region would be favored with an especially striking manifestation of light.

II. The Blessings of the Lord (Isaiah 9:3-5) Verses 3-4 mention a twofold negative cause of joy: (1) the deliverance from the burden of oppression; and (2) the cessation of war. The deliverance from oppression is mentioned first. But in order to give assurance that its recurrence is not to be apprehended, it is added that all arming for war, with its consequences, is for ever done away. Israel does not free itself by its own power from the yoke and goad of the driver. The Lord has done it like once He destroyed Midian by a little band that was not even armed (Judges 7, especially Isaiah 9:2). The overthrow of the Midianites is mentioned Isaiah 10:26 in the same sense as here. The deliverance from bondage is especially described as everlasting, in that, Isaiah 9:4, the absolute end of all warlike occupation is announced. For as long as there is war, there are the conquered and slaves. Only when there is no more war does slavery cease. (Lange)

III. The Promise of a New King (Isaiah 9:6-7) Here we come to what I personally refer to as “the apex of the text!” For it is here the multiple titles attributed to “the son given” are uniquely disclosed.

Note, “For unto us a child is born,” — Though our prophet is everywhere most excellent, he is peculiarly so in this passage, which contains an emphatic description of the person and kingdom of the Son of God; the kingdom of peace; the eternal and universal kingdom, in which the faithful should have the highest cause for joy; which should bring with it an abolition of the whole yoke of sin and the law, and a destruction of all hostile and adverse powers, whether kings or princes, yea, of sin, Satan, and death itself, with respect to the saints. Who then can wonder at the joy of the church, in so great a light, in so excellent a teacher? But what is the foundation of this joy? The prophet gives the most certain and solid reason; because a child is born, and this child, the son of the living God; about to take the empire and found the kingdom of peace, and that eternal and most ample, and to destroy the whole government of sin; being indued with such properties and virtues as belong to so great a king and governor.

That this passage immediately refers to the Messiah, even our Lord Jesus Christ; and that it contains, First, an account of the birth of this illustrious person; Unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; where Christ is called “a child” in respect to his human(ness), a son with respect to his divine nature or “divinity.” (see Luke 2:11; Galatians 4:2). Secondly, the office of this illustrious person; “The government is upon his shoulder:” which refers to the kingdom committed by the Father to Jesus Christ, whereof he himself says, “All power is given to me in heaven and earth:” (Matthew 28:18; see also John 5:22). And of this kingdom and government the prophets and apostles speak largely of that “there shall be no end!”

The expression is metaphorical and alludes to the regal robe worn by kings and governors (see John 3:6 and Isaiah 22:22). Thirdly, we have five qualities, or remarkable properties fitting him for his office. The first is, Wonderful; which seems to refer to the wonderful mystery of the two-fold nature in the Son of God, and is well explained by Revelation 19:12 where it is said of this divine person, that he had a name written which no man knew but himself; which name is in the next verse said to be, “The word of God, — the wisdom of God; the only-begotten, the first-begotten; the image of the Eternal Father, the efficacy of the divine glory.” (compare Judges 13:18; Genesis 32:29 and Proverbs 30:4).

He is secondly called Counsellor; an illustrious name, which, no doubt, respects the prophetic office of Christ. The Hebrew word for it properly signifies, “A person who gives counsel to others;” and Christ is here denoted not only as the lawgiver of his church, but as the king, enforcing those laws by all the modes of persuasion (see Isaiah 11:1; compare Luke 7:30).

The third name is Mighty God (see Isaiah 10:21). This name is to be referred to the divine nature of the Messiah, and that mighty power whereby he subdues all things to himself; the mighty God is the Messiah, the potentate conqueror of Satan, and of all power subject to that great enemy of goodness. (note Psalm 45:5 and compare Luke 11:22; John 16:33; Romans 8:38 with 8:35; Revelation 3:21; Revelation 19:16).

The fourth name is Everlasting Father, or Father of Eternity, which Christ may very properly be called, First, As he is the cause of eternal life to all the faithful; (Hebrews 5:9. John 3:36); and secondly, As he was the founder of the new and eternal age; that is to say, of the economy which is to endure forever; for Christ is the father of a new generation to continue through all eternity, the second Adam, father of a new race; the head of a new and everlasting family, in which all the faithful are reckoned.

Now then, Thomas Coke concludes his exposition of the text by stating that the last appellation, Prince of Peace, is of easy interpretation, and to be explained from what the prophet immediately subjoins concerning the state of his kingdom (from Isaiah 11:6-8; Psalms 72:1, 20 and Zechariah 9:9-10). The zeal of the Lord of Hosts shall perform this: That is, God’s desire of promoting and vindicating his glory and majesty, is the principle of all the effects consolatory and tremendous, which concern the church. All things tend to the illustration of his glory and majesty, which God will defend and avenge, and that not faintly, but with zeal; a sign and sacrament of his name, Jehovah (Luke 21:22; John 16:11).

Christ in the Text: Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this. — Isaiah 9:7

Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.

