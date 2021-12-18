Merry Christmas!
“The people that walked in darkness” — Which is to say, “the inhabitants of the region of Galilee.” They were represented as walking in darkness, because they were far from the capital, and from the temple; they had few religious privileges; they were intermingled with the pagan and were comparatively rude and uncultivated in their manners and in their language.
“Have seen a great light” — The word “light” here is not only an emblem of knowledge in the Scriptures, but of joy, rejoicing, and deliverance. It stands opposed to moral darkness, and to times of judgment and calamity. And yet this region would be favored with an especially striking manifestation of light.
Note, “For unto us a child is born,” — Though our prophet is everywhere most excellent, he is peculiarly so in this passage, which contains an emphatic description of the person and kingdom of the Son of God; the kingdom of peace; the eternal and universal kingdom, in which the faithful should have the highest cause for joy; which should bring with it an abolition of the whole yoke of sin and the law, and a destruction of all hostile and adverse powers, whether kings or princes, yea, of sin, Satan, and death itself, with respect to the saints. Who then can wonder at the joy of the church, in so great a light, in so excellent a teacher? But what is the foundation of this joy? The prophet gives the most certain and solid reason; because a child is born, and this child, the son of the living God; about to take the empire and found the kingdom of peace, and that eternal and most ample, and to destroy the whole government of sin; being indued with such properties and virtues as belong to so great a king and governor.
That this passage immediately refers to the Messiah, even our Lord Jesus Christ; and that it contains, First, an account of the birth of this illustrious person; Unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; where Christ is called “a child” in respect to his human(ness), a son with respect to his divine nature or “divinity.” (see Luke 2:11; Galatians 4:2). Secondly, the office of this illustrious person; “The government is upon his shoulder:” which refers to the kingdom committed by the Father to Jesus Christ, whereof he himself says, “All power is given to me in heaven and earth:” (Matthew 28:18; see also John 5:22). And of this kingdom and government the prophets and apostles speak largely of that “there shall be no end!”
The expression is metaphorical and alludes to the regal robe worn by kings and governors (see John 3:6 and Isaiah 22:22). Thirdly, we have five qualities, or remarkable properties fitting him for his office. The first is, Wonderful; which seems to refer to the wonderful mystery of the two-fold nature in the Son of God, and is well explained by Revelation 19:12 where it is said of this divine person, that he had a name written which no man knew but himself; which name is in the next verse said to be, “The word of God, — the wisdom of God; the only-begotten, the first-begotten; the image of the Eternal Father, the efficacy of the divine glory.” (compare Judges 13:18; Genesis 32:29 and Proverbs 30:4).
He is secondly called Counsellor; an illustrious name, which, no doubt, respects the prophetic office of Christ. The Hebrew word for it properly signifies, “A person who gives counsel to others;” and Christ is here denoted not only as the lawgiver of his church, but as the king, enforcing those laws by all the modes of persuasion (see Isaiah 11:1; compare Luke 7:30).
The third name is Mighty God (see Isaiah 10:21). This name is to be referred to the divine nature of the Messiah, and that mighty power whereby he subdues all things to himself; the mighty God is the Messiah, the potentate conqueror of Satan, and of all power subject to that great enemy of goodness. (note Psalm 45:5 and compare Luke 11:22; John 16:33; Romans 8:38 with 8:35; Revelation 3:21; Revelation 19:16).
The fourth name is Everlasting Father, or Father of Eternity, which Christ may very properly be called, First, As he is the cause of eternal life to all the faithful; (Hebrews 5:9. John 3:36); and secondly, As he was the founder of the new and eternal age; that is to say, of the economy which is to endure forever; for Christ is the father of a new generation to continue through all eternity, the second Adam, father of a new race; the head of a new and everlasting family, in which all the faithful are reckoned.
Now then, Thomas Coke concludes his exposition of the text by stating that the last appellation, Prince of Peace, is of easy interpretation, and to be explained from what the prophet immediately subjoins concerning the state of his kingdom (from Isaiah 11:6-8; Psalms 72:1, 20 and Zechariah 9:9-10). The zeal of the Lord of Hosts shall perform this: That is, God’s desire of promoting and vindicating his glory and majesty, is the principle of all the effects consolatory and tremendous, which concern the church. All things tend to the illustration of his glory and majesty, which God will defend and avenge, and that not faintly, but with zeal; a sign and sacrament of his name, Jehovah (Luke 21:22; John 16:11).
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.