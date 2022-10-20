All of the above terms describe the followers of Jesus. As we read through the New Testament we will find these and even a few other terms that describe the Christian brother or sister. Are you able to think of any other terms for yourself as you read this article?
I will start with the term Christian. It is found three times in the Scriptures.
“And the disciples were called Christians first at Antioch,” Acts 11:26.
Here we have two terms, disciples and Christian, both referring to the same group of people. It is uncertain whether this term came from being mocked or they willingly took this term for themselves. However, the term stuck and is used to represent followers of Christ.
Agrippa recognized this term and told Paul on one occasion during a discussion of Paul’s faith, “Then Agrippa said unto Paul, Almost thou persuadest me to be a Christian,” Acts 26:28.
So this term regardless of how Christians received the name caught on quickly. After all, we are followers of Christ. Before this time, Christians were referred to as followers of the Way, Acts 9:1-2. Later in the writings of Peter, he used the term Christian in referring to those suffering.
“Yet if any man suffer as a Christian, let him not be ashamed; but let him glorify God on this behalf,” I Peter 4:16.
So we are followers of Christ and the Word of the New Testament.
Paul says that we are “called to be saints,” Romans 1:7.
The Holy Spirit “makes intercession for the (saints) according to the will of God,” Romans 8:27, “Distributing to the necessities of the (saints); given to hospitality, Romans 12:13.
Paul is writing concerning people here on earth not those who are already dead. There are those who teach that we become saints after death.
“But now I go unto Jerusalem to minister to the (saints). For it has pleased them of Macedonia and Achaia to make a certain contribution for the poor (saints) which are at Jerusalem,” Romans 15:25-26.
There are many other references for the term saint by several writers of the New Testament, perhaps 30 more times. It is important for us to realize that as a Christian we are saints now, here upon this earth during this our lifetime. Perhaps knowing this will help to motivate us to live a better moral life and to follow Christ more earnestly.
Last week we looked at the overseers of the congregation and terms associated with them. We notice that the term bishop, elder, overseer, pastor, shepherd and presbyter all refer to the same office in the church. Also, we noticed that there must be a plural oversight. Never can there be a one-man rule over the church. These men have strict qualifications for them as they are elected by the congregation to oversee all the church business and to direct the church. Elders are to be able to refute false doctrines, and to feed the flock. They must have knowledge of the Word. Deacons are to serve under the eldership in various areas of responsibilities.
It appears that elders are responsible for the spiritual matters and the deacons are responsible for physical things, like maintaining the facilities, lawn care, and such things. The actual preacher or minister is to work under the oversight of the elders. The preacher is not in a place elevated above the eldership, but the preacher works together with the elders in order to educate the congregation and promote spiritual growth. The preacher works under the eldership and serves the congregation.
There are strict qualifications placed upon the office of elders and of deacons. If men are not qualified for these positions of service, then a congregation must operate with the men of congregation in non-official positions of authority, not as elders and deacons, but as serving in other positions as a treasurer, or secretary to keep records, or as a chairman to direct the discussions of business meetings.
The preacher or minister should not be elevated above the eldership nor the membership. Preachers may have a little more Bible knowledge or have books that help interpret Scripture. Many preachers can lead a congregation astray. It is important that the eldership and the church membership know the Bible. Remember the Jim Jones incident in which many followed the crazy teachings of this man. Many sold all their possessions and gave their money to this man. He led them to Central America where they all committed mass suicide. Be careful who you listen to and follow. Make sure the preacher is teaching the Word of God. The Bible is full of warnings concerning false teachers. How do we know they are false teachers unless we know the Word ourselves.
Paul refers to himself as “a servant of Christ, called to be an apostle,” Romans 1:1.
None of the apostles or writers of the New Testament elevate themselves to places of honor. They do defend their apostleship or being an elder as in the case of Peter. They do not insist that you call them Reverend, Father, or Pastor since this is unscriptural. They call themselves brothers, servants, and fellow laborers. They are servants of God and Christ and are humbled to serve the church. Jesus warned about the Pharisees who loved the chief seats and the recognition and being called Rabbi. Some preachers today thrive on this arrogance. We must give God the glory, honor and praise. We are all servants of God.
Lord help me to simply be your servant. I want to glorify Jesus through my life and teachings as You our God and Father are glorified. May I realize my responsibilities toward you Almighty God and the congregation wherein I serve. People are the most important of all of God’s creation. People have an eternal soul. May I help in some small way to help and teach others the truth of the gospel. May I represent the Truth accurately and humbly serve God and man. May I have love for my neighbors and help them in any way possible. I pray for those who receive Thy Word. May they seek truth and understanding of Your gospel message. In Jesus' name, Amen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.