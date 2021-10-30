Praise God With Music
“Sing unto the Lord a new song” (verse 1) — These are new mercies conferred upon us that were denied at former times.
“Let Israel rejoice in him that made him” — That made them not only his creatures, but, which is unspeakably greater, his people; or, that advanced them to, and adorned them with, singular privileges, as the word here used, is understood (reference 1 Samuel 12:6).
“Let the children of Zion be joyful in their king” (verse 2) — In Jehovah, who condescends, in a peculiar sense, to become their king, and, in the exercise of his kingly power, delivers, protects, and governs them as his subjects.
“Let them praise his name in the dance” (verse 3) — According to the usage of that time and dispensation (see Exodus 15:20-21; 2 Samuel 6:14).
True Christians are now the people to whom belong the names and characters of “saints, Israel,” and “children of Zion.” They sing this holy song as the psalmist hath enjoined them to do. They sing it as new men, with new affections and dispositions, and in its evangelical sense, celebrating new victories, and victories of a new kind, and new and greater mercies, even a spiritual salvation and an eternal redemption.
“They rejoice with hearts and voices,” if not also with “instruments, and every other token of joy, “in him who made them,” who created them anew in righteousness and true holiness: They are “joyful in their king,” who hath himself overcome, and is now leading them on to final conquest and triumph, to honor and immortality.” (Benson)
“He will beautify the meek” (verse 4) — Rather, “He adorns the oppressed with salvation.” Not only is the victory which achieves the deliverance of the afflicted people a relief to them, but the honor won in the sight of the world is like a beautiful robe, a figure no doubt suggested by the actual triumphal dresses of the victors, or the spoils in which they appeared after the battle (observe Isaiah 55:5; 60:7; 61:3; Judges 5:30). (Ellicott)
This is indeed a spirit of exultation. Is there gratitude in it? Yes, gratitude of the highest type and degree, and gratitude is an element of joy. Is there admiration in it? Yes, admiration of supreme excellence, and the mind admiring beauty, whether artistic or natural, physical or moral, is the mind in rapture. Is adoration in it? Yes, adoration of the most transcendent order, the adoration of ineffable excellence, and the mind adoring is the mind in ecstasy. Talk not of worship as a means to heaven, it is heaven itself. (Biblical Illustrator)
“Praise him for his mighty acts” — Hebrew, “for his mightiness;” for all the instances of his might shown in the dispensations of his providence and grace; the power he hath exerted in creating, upholding, and governing the world, and in redeeming and saving the human race.
“Praise him according to his excellent greatness” — or, according to the multitude of his magnificence. Not that our praises can bear any proportion to God’s greatness, for it is infinite, but because he is greater than we can express or conceive, we must raise our conceptions and expressions to the highest degree to which we can attain. (Benson)
“Praise him with the sound of the trumpet” — Much is clear, that the people of God were enjoined to use all the various kinds of them in the performance of their divine services.
“And why should they not be so used under the gospel? We read of sacred music before the law, in the instance of “Miriam, the prophetess, the sister of Aaron,” who, to celebrate the deliverance from Pharaoh and the Egyptians, “took a timbrel in her hand, and the” women “went out after her with timbrels and dances” (Exodus 15:20).
The custom, therefore, was not introduced by the law, nor abolished with it. Well-regulated music, if ever it had the power of calming the passions, if ever it enlivened and exalted the affections of men in the worship of God (purposes for which it was formerly employed), doubtless hath still the same power, and can still afford the same aids to devotion. When the beloved disciple was, in spirit, he was admitted into the celestial choir. John had not only heard them “singing” hymns of praise, but he heard likewise “the voice of harpers, harping upon their harps (Revelation 14:2). And why that which saints are represented as doing in heaven, should not be done, according to their skill, by saints upon earth. (Benson)
It would seem apparent that there are two kinds of cymbals, one to be soft and low. (Coke Commentary) Now that would seem rather elementary but certainly worth scholarly mentioning.
The singer would fain hear a volume of sound which should drown all that sweet tumult which he has evoked; and therefore he calls on “everything that has breath” to use it in sending forth a thunder chorus of praise to Jehovah. This invocation bears the prophecy of its own fulfillment. These last strains of the long series of psalmists are as if that band of singers of Israel turned to the listening world, and gave into its keeping the harps which, under their own hands yielded immortal music. (Expositor’s Bible Commentary)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.