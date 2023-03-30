Palm Sunday
The Empty Tomb
Luke 24:1-12
I. The Anointments Acquired for the Tomb (Luke 24:1)
The account of our Lord’s resurrection is one of the great foundation stones of the Christian religion. In practical importance, it is second only to the crucifixion. (Ryles)
G. de Koning commented that given the Sabbath is over and a whole week has passed. During that week, events took place that will bring the history of the world and eternity to their fulfillment according to God’s plan. The old is over, the new has come. Symbol of this is “the first day of the week,” which is the day of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. With His resurrection, a completely new order of things begins. (Kingcomments)
Additionally, states BibleResearch.org, some sources say that there were only 75 pounds of myrrh and aloes used to prepare Jesus’ body for burial. Whether it was 75 or 100 pounds of myrrh and aloes, Nicodemus brought enough of these expensive embalming materials for use in a hundred or more common Jewish burials. Historical records show that the more respected an individual was, the larger the quantity of these costly materials were used in the burial perpetration. Josephus records that 40 pounds of spices were used at the funeral of the highly respected elder, R. Gamaliel (Antiquities of the Jews, Book 17c.8, s.3).
Theologians Albert Garner and J.C. Howes share an interesting perspective on this event when they stated these women “brought the sweet spices and ointments they had prepared for His (Jesus’) embalming, which never occurred.”
Imagine that, preparations made to embalm a body and there is no body to embalm!
One-time Bible radio phenom Dr. J. Vernon McGee commented, “Why was this waste of the ointment made?” (Mark 14:4)
Well, you had better put it (anointments) on a “live” Jesus because there won’t be a “dead” Jesus to put it on! Amen? Amen!
II. The Women Arrived at the Tomb (Luke 24:2-3)
Notably, two things the women “found.” Did you notice that? They found (“discovered,” Phillips) that “the stone had been rolled away from the tomb.” And, “but on going inside, the body of the Lord Jesus was not to be found (“the body of the Lord Yeshua was gone,” Complete Jewish Bible].”
A “play of words” to be sure.
Luke stressed the absence of Jesus’ body more than the moving of the stone that sealed the tomb. All four evangelists mentioned the removal of the stone, probably because of its apologetic value. It was not just the spirit of Jesus that had departed, but His body as well. Luke contrasted what the women found, the stone rolled away, with what they did not find, the body. The title “Lord Jesus” is new in Luke. It indicates the new status of the risen Christ. The early Christians used this title often (Acts 1:21; 4:33; 8:16). (Constable)
III. The Angel’s Presence at the Tomb (Luke 24:4-8)
Only Luke mentioned that there were two angels. Probably God sent two to convince the women that Jesus really had arisen (Deuteronomy 17:6; 19:15). They appeared to be men, but they were angels (Luke 24:23; Matthew 28:5), as their dazzling apparel (Greek “astraptouse,” note Luke 9:29; Matthew 28:3) undoubtedly indicated to the women. The women responded to these “men” as to divine messengers (observe Luke 1:28-29; 2:9-10).
The angels’ words stressed the fact that Jesus was alive. It was inappropriate to look for a living person in a tomb (observe Acts 2:23-24). They then flatly declared that Jesus had risen from the dead and reminded the women of Jesus’ prophecy that He would rise after three days (Luke 9:22, 44-45; 18:31-33). Luke wrote that the meaning of Jesus’ prediction was incomprehensible to the disciples when He gave it (Luke 18:34; also 24:16). Now, God’s messenger, an angel, arrives on the scene and clarifies it.
IV. The Announcement Concerning the Tomb (Luke 24:9-12)
The women now remembered the predictions they had heard but had not understood. The Resurrection had begun to clarify many things that Jesus had previously taught His disciples (observe Acts 11:16). The women then returned to the Eleven and the other disciples with their news.
The angels had been witnesses of the Resurrection to the women, and now the women were witnesses of it to the rest of the disciples. They, in turn, would be witnesses of it to the ends of the earth (Acts 1:8). Luke probably wanted his readers to note this beginning of the Christian mission here.
It is believed by some that verses 10-12 provide additional and detailed comments by Luke, the physician. Quite possibly, Luke now introduced the identity of these female witnesses whose names he evidently omitted earlier as well as other information so as to focus more attention on the Resurrection itself.
Central Text: Why seek ye the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen — Luke 24:5b-6a.
