I saw a one-panel cartoon a couple of weeks ago where the caption was “The first silent night.”
It was Mary and Joseph getting turned away from an inn and Mary was exclaiming, “Seriously, you didn’t make reservations?”
It got laughs when I relayed the joke at church.
Recently, I was listening to the Gospel of Luke through my BibleGateway app, specifically to hear the Christmas story (Luke has one of the most quoted accounts, at least by Charlie Brown standards). It was early in the book where something caught my attention. And that was the story of Zacharias and Elizabeth.
In case you didn’t know, Zacharias and Elizabeth were the parents of John the Baptist; Elizabeth was related to Mary, the mother of Jesus. John was born just a few months before Jesus and, as an angel told Mary of the birth of her son, an angel told Zacharias of the birth of John (reference Luke 1:11-17).
However, Zacharias had trouble believing the angel.
His immediate reply was, “How shall I know this? For I am an old man, and my wife is well advanced in years” (Luke 1:18b (NKJV)).
Never mind the fact that Zacharias was a priest who served the God of Abraham, the father of faith, who was also promised a son in his later years, “who, contrary to hope, in hope believed, so that he became the father of many nations, according to what was spoken, “So shall your descendants be.” And not being weak in faith, he did not consider his own body, already dead (since he was about a hundred years old), and the deadness of Sarah’s womb. He did not waver at the promise of God through unbelief, but was strengthened in faith, giving glory to God, and being fully convinced that what He had promised He was also able to perform” (Romans 4:18-21 (NKJV)).
Obviously, Zacharias did not have the same faith as our father, Abraham. His reply revealed as much.
But words matter.
“Death and life are in the power of the tongue” (Proverbs 18:21a (NKJV)).
The angel Gabriel could not have Zacharias going around spewing his doubt and unbelief, so when he asked, “How shall I know this?” Here’s the reply he received: “I am Gabriel, who stands in the presence of God, and was sent to speak to you and bring you these glad tidings. But behold, you will be mute and not able to speak until the day these things take place, because you did not believe my words which will be fulfilled in their own time” (Luke 1:19b-20 (NKJV)).
Words have always mattered.
The children of Israel were warned on their way out of Egypt, “Behold, I send an Angel before you to keep you in the way and to bring you into the place which I have prepared. Beware of Him and obey His voice; do not provoke Him, for He will not pardon your transgressions; for My name is in Him” (Exodus 23:20-21 (NKJV)).
I contend to obey his voice means, in addition to following instructions, also means to speak the things the angel says and refrain from speaking things contrary.
Consider the warning, “… He will not pardon your transgressions,” that’s a powerful phrase. I’ve often interpreted that to also mean he will not go contrary to your words. For example, if you speak the blessing, the angels will be activated to impart the blessing into your life. Contrary wise, if you speak curses, or transgress the Word of God, the angels have no choice but to act on the words you speak.
We know, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue” (Proverbs 18:21a) and that, “… every idle word men may speak, they will give account of it in the day of judgment” (Matthew 12:36 (NKJV]).
But what if it’s not simply our eternal destination that hangs in the balance, but the success we have in this life moment by moment?
The Psalmist mentioned the concept of angels obeying words, “Bless the Lord, you His angels, who excel in strength, who do His word, heeding the voice of His word” (Psalm 103:20 (NKJV]).
The writers of Hebrews alluded to the phenomenon, as well: “Are they not all ministering spirits sent forth to minister for those who will inherit salvation” (Hebrews 1:14 (NKJV])?
What if our very words activate the angels of God to bring forth His promises into our lives? If we speak by faith in agreement with them, might they come to pass? And if we doubt the existence of God or His ability to bring to pass His promises in our lives, might our negative words negate His promises ever being fulfilled?
I believe our words have the power to alter our destiny. And Zacharias, with his words, could have thwarted God’s plan concerning the birth of John the Baptist. However, if he can’t speak, he cannot say anything contrary to the future foretold by the angel Gabriel. Hence, his mouth was shut to keep him from messing things up; thus, becoming the very first Silent Night.
Dear Reader, I would encourage you to take a listen to the words coming out of your mouth. Do they align with the promises and plans God has for your life? Or are you speaking contrary to what God wants for you and yours? Your future is guided by the words you speak (reference James 3:3, 4).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.