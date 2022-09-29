“These words spake Jesus, and lifted up his eyes to heaven, and said, Father, the hour is come; glorify thy Son, that thy Son also may glorify thee.” John 17:1 KJV
I love getting a great deal. For me negotiating is a major part of the pleasure in acquiring something that you really want. The back and forth jockeying that finally ends with an agreement between buyer and seller, that’s really an art. Sometimes the journey is more memorable than the actual purchase.
There’s another thing that I really love also. I love desserts. Actually I love the entree, too, but desserts are special. We are taught to believe that desserts are special from an early age. I can prove it.
Many times as a child we hear those words, “If you want ice cream, finish your vegetables.”
Of course anything sweet could be inserted to replace ice cream. You heard it as a child and probably have said the exact words to your own child, niece or nephew. It’s a negotiation between adult and child.
As we begin to deal with the text today, let me be clear in saying that our eternal life is something we cannot earn, purchase or barter for. However, it is the result of a deal being brokered that satisfied the requirements of God almighty. We are all sinful and therefore cannot become holy. We have nothing of value to bring in the negotiation for our redemption. Fortunately, Jesus took care of the payment.
I love these mid-teen chapters of John’s gospel where Jesus is praying. With full knowledge that He was in his final hours, He spent His time praying. The majority of this prayer is for you and I to enjoy the same level of intimacy with God the Father, that Jesus has. Oneness between the triune God and … you! The Father, Son, Holy Spirit and you …
Jesus brokered the deal, paid the purchase price for you, and though eternal life is free to us, it was certainly not cheap.
In today’s text, we find the completion of two of my favorite things. The journey that leads to a completed transaction which is the earthly ministry of Jesus, and the shared glory exhibited as the price tag for our redemption, which was satisfied by the payment of Jesus’ blood on the cross of Calvary.
Indeed the price was high, too high for you and me, but for intimate oneness between the Father, Son, Holy Spirit and you … God was willing to make and accept the payment.
There’s one final insight that I see in this verse. Jesus' entire ministry brought glory to the Father. Now, as Jesus reaches the end of His ministry, The Father brings great glory to Jesus.
There’s an application for us to be found here. I hope you can hear my heartbeat as I share it. When we have finally eaten all the vegetables on our plate, dessert awaits us.
If you are walking through the fire right now and the weights of life are crushing you and making you wonder how much more you can take, keep on bringing glory to God. He sees you, He cares for you, and He wants you to remember that for the child of God, all is well that ends well!
