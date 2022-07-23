“Then said Jesus again unto them, I go my way, and ye shall seek me, and shall die in your sins: whither I go, ye cannot come. Then said the Jews, Will he kill himself? because he saith, Whither I go, ye cannot come. And he said unto them, Ye are from beneath; I am from above: ye are of this world; I am not of this world. I said therefore unto you, that ye shall die in your sins: for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins.” John 8:21-24 KJV
Long, long ago in a land far, far away … actually, I’m referring to the days of my childhood. When I compare the world in those days to the world children grow up in today, it seems like a land far, far away.
Some things may still be similar, but the appearance to everything has definitely changed. Hairstyles and fashion seem to find their way back, just consider the mullet, penny loafers and skinny ties.
There is one area that has really changed, that’s the area of games people play. Today, it’s Fortnite and whatever game app you have on your phone.
If you go back about 50 years ago, you would have played different games.
Red Rover was popular if you had several kids, but with several kids we often chose teams and played softball or whatever kind of ball we had handy.
When we were limited to just a couple of cousins, we still had games that were awesome. Some of them could be played year round, indoors as well as outdoors. Of course there was “Your It,” but we really didn’t want to be “it.”
Then there was “Hot and Cold.” You may have called it by a different name, but we all played it the same way. Something would be hidden by a parent and the kids would start walking and if you were going in the wrong direction the parents would say “You’re getting colder.” If you started in the right direction, you would hear “You’re getting warmer.”
At some point, they would say “You’re hot” or “You are on fire!” You knew you were close to the exciting discovery at that point.
It may sound dull to a young person today, but it was lots of fun.
In today’s scripture passage, there are two statements by Jesus that I want us to focus on.
The first comes in verse 21 “Then said Jesus again unto them, I go my way, and ye shall seek me, and shall die in your sins.”
Notice that Jesus again said this. He had obviously shed light on this fact in the past and was certainly not trying to conceal it.
He also told them that He was going away, and that they would seek Him but would ultimately still die in their sins. Imagine having an interest in religion, being intrigued by the Savior, going to hear Him speak when He was in town, and dying without receiving eternal life.
The second thing that I would like to focus on is found in verse 24: “I said therefore unto you, that ye shall die in your sins: for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins.”
Jesus made it clear that having an interest in religion wasn’t enough. Even being intrigued and amazed by His miracles were not enough to gain eternal life. One must believe in Him, that He was the One, the Son of God.
How does that interpret into modern day living? What would Christ’s Message be to us today in this same setting?
I think it would be something like this … “You can go to church and not get warmer. You can read inspirational stories and not get warmer. However, if you are seeking Jesus because you recognize you are a sinner and you know that He is the only one who can forgive sin and give you eternal life … You are definitely getting warmer!”
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.