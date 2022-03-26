Steven, a servant of God and the Lamb, to the church sojourning at Athens. Grace and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Beloved brothers and sisters, as an under-shepherd of Jesus Christ, receive from me this wise instruction on the subject of being teachable.
Now, our Lord Jesus Christ says in Mark 7:16 that “If any man has ears to hear, let him hear.”
This is a phrase that we read often in the New Testament spoken by our Lord. This means that everybody should be listening and applying what is said to their lives. When our Lord spoke, I believe that He expected people to listen because the Bible says that He taught as one who had authority and not as the scribes, and the people marveled at this. No wonder, since Jesus Christ was the creator come in the flesh as the blessed Son of God.
The problem was that many in Jesus’ day were just not teachable because they were puffed up and full of pride, with evil hearts of unbelief. We find many examples of such in our New Testament scriptures: Not only did the Sadducees and the scribes resist Him, but also the group that was overzealous concerning the keeping of the Law, the sect of the Pharisees were exceedingly wicked in their pride.
When the Pharisees made the word and commandments of God of no effect through their traditions, Jesus scolded them in Mark 7 saying, “This people honors Me with their lips, But their heart is far from Me. And in vain they worship Me, Teaching as doctrines the commandments of men. For laying aside the commandment of God, you hold the tradition of men — the washing of pitchers and cups, and many other such things you do.”
He said to them, “All too well you reject the commandment of God, that you may keep your tradition.”
They were supposed to be the teachers in Israel, and they were not about to have this lowly man from Galilee telling them what’s what. They found fault with Jesus and the disciples in their own eyes one day because they did not wash their hands before they ate. Even though the Old Testament law gave no instruction that hands were to be washed before eating your meal, the Pharisees found fault because they were notorious for taking the law farther that it was meant to go and imposing heavy burdens, that were near impossible to keep, on people. However, this “tradition,” as Jesus calls it, was just that. Yet, He and the disciples were being accused as if they had broken God’s law, when they hadn’t.
Now, to these Pharisees and their tradition, if one did not wash their hands first, then the food was considered by them to be ritually unclean, even though the law of God did not say so. Then to eat it would make the one unclean, as well. However, Jesus went on to teach that it’s not what enters into the man that defiles, but that which proceeds out of the man, meaning his heart defiles: Such as evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, and foolishness.
Now, this reference here in Mark 7 does not say that the Pharisees rejected this, but we know they did because they continued to resist Him at every turn. They were completely offended by Him and His teachings because His teachings convicted them! And they were too proud to yield.
Another time Jesus spoke to a large crowd, and He said to them that “unless you eat the flesh of the son of man and drink His blood, you have no life in you.”
At this saying, many became offended and turned away from Him and followed Him no more. They were offended by such a saying, but if they had truly been teachable, they would have sought understanding.
Now, I declare unto you saints, many times we fall victim to the same things by our tradition. No doubt, we have all been given a foundation as far as our beliefs go. Indeed, men have taught us the best they can, and even I teach to the best of my ability. I seek to be vigilant that I may ensure that what I teach you is correct. Nevertheless, sometimes men get it wrong. The issue comes when we cling to our tradition even when we are engaged with truth and sometimes Jesus will shake us with truth all the way down to our very foundation, if indeed some of our foundational stones are out of place. For no other foundation can any man lay but that which is laid. We are built upon the foundation of the Apostles and prophets, with Jesus Christ Himself being the chief cornerstone. So, if we are not aligned with that, He will shake us up.
Now, let me say: We all know that God is not the author of confusion, but I feel many times that people have taken this verse and applied it when it does not belong. In high school, I was thoroughly confused when they were trying to teach me algebra at first, but that does not mean that the devil was in that confusion or that math was satanic. I was learning and seeking to understand and many times that feels uncomfortable. Likewise, with the true doctrines of God. It may feel uncomfortable when learning something new because it’s different from what we may have always heard and we may be having a hard time understanding, but it does not mean that the devil is behind it. To learn is to grow and growing sometimes means growing pains.
The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
