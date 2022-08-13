John first gives a description of the outside of the new Jerusalem as an eternal Most Holy Place, shining with the glory of God. The glory of God radiates with the sparkling and dazzling beauty of precious gemstones (reference Revelation 4:3). John compares the glory of God to the greenish or reddish hue of jasper, but he describes it as crystal clear, unlike the translucent character of normal jasper, suggesting something more like a diamond.
Likewise, the fact that each gate-tower bears a name of one of Israel’s tribes probably indicates that Israel will have a distinctive identity and role in this city, as it had through history (note Revelation 7:1-8).
Thusly, God will perpetuate the memory of Israel throughout eternity. (Constable)
Since there are foundations to the city (see Hebrews 11:10; 13-16), it will be a permanent abode for the righteous in contrast to temporary dwellings that lacked foundations.
The foundations may be one on top of each other in layers, but probably each section of the wall, between the gate-towers, has its own foundation. (Wilcock) As the walls and gates represent protection, so the foundations speak of permanence.
Evidently the church, represented by the apostles (note Ephesians 2:20), will be in the New Jerusalem, as will Israel (Revelation 21:12). However, assigning the name of each apostle to a particular foundation stone is as impossible as matching the names of Israel’s tribes with the gates. Even identifying exactly which of the apostles and tribes will receive this honor is impossible now. Note the distinction between Israel and the church even in the eternal state (observe Matthew 19:28; Luke 22:30). God had a role for each group and an identity separate from the other in the past and as He does in the present.
of measuring this city’s gate-towers and walls (reference Ezekiel 40:3).
Again, the temple that Ezekiel described being measured in Ezekiel 40-43 is the millennial temple, which seems clear from the contexts and the differing measurements. Only the utensils used in the holy of holies were gold in the tabernacle and temple, but even this measuring rod is gold, suggesting the high value of the city.”
John described the shape and then the size of the city. Its base was square, the same shape as ancient Babylon and Nineveh. The dimensions of this city were 12,000 stadia (NIV; approximately 1,500 miles) on each of its four sides and 1,500 miles high. (Geographically, the distance from Dallas, Texas, to Philadelphia eastward or Los Angeles westward is about 1,500 miles).
Beasley-Murray wrote that the reader should not translate this measurement into miles because “it represents the ordinary unit of distance (the furlong) multiplied by the number of God’s people (12) and extended indefinitely.” In addition, Beale observed that the size of the city is the approximate size of the Hellenistic (Greek-related) world in John’s day and so suggests the inclusion of all the redeemed.
He held that the city’s measurements are not literal but symbolic of the inclusion of Gentiles in
the true temple and city (the church).
“Such dimensions defy imagination and are permissible only in the language of symbolism.”
Such interpretations are very subjective and amount to guessing.
This description, understood literally, could allow for either a cube or a pyramid shape, the shape of a Babylonian ziggurat. The fact that the holy of holies was a cube tempts one to conclude that the New Jerusalem will also be a cube in shape, but this is speculation.
Probably we should interpret these dimensions literally. Some interpreters believe they only symbolize what the holy of holies in Israel anticipated, namely, a perfect environment in which God dwells. Others hold that they symbolize the fulfillment of all God’s promises.
Evidently each gate-tower that John saw (Revelation 21:12-13) had been carved out of one huge pearl (note Isaiah 54:11-12).
“Among the ancients, pearls were ranked highest among precious stones, because their beauty derives entirely from nature, improvement by human workmanship being an impossibility.”
John further described the street or pavement of the city, probably referring to all the streets since all would be connected. These were pure gold (Revelation 21:18), as pure as transparent glass. Interestingly, Old Testament priests who ministered in Solomon’s temple walked on a gold floor originally (1 Kings 6:30).
