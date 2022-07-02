John begins his Gospel by presenting the Lord Jesus as “the Word,” the Logos. It is here that the writer John first establishes the eternal existence of the Word. The words “in the beginning” refer back to everything that has a beginning, and then establish that the Word “was.”
It therefore looks back beyond the first words of the Bible, where we read: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1).
The Word itself is without a beginning. It is eternal. The second thing John says is that the Word was “with God.” That clearly indicates that the Word is a person, that the Word had and has a personal existence. Third, John mentions that the Word was also God Himself. These three characteristics or essence of “the Word” provide the starting point of John’s gospel account. (Kingscomments)
In summary, in John 1:1-5 we have the testimony of the Spirit concerning the Word. We see it first in relation to God, then in relation to creation and finally in relation to man.
The evangelist proceeds now to show that John the Baptist was not the Messiah and to state the true nature of his office.
Many had supposed that he was the Christ, but this opinion he corrects; yet he admits that he was “sent from God” — that he was divinely commissioned. Though he denied that he was “the Messiah,” yet he did not deny that he was sent from or by heaven on an important errand to human beings. Some have supposed that the sole design of this gospel was to show that John the Baptist was not the Messiah. Quite the contrary, the main design for the writing of this gospel account was to show that “Jesus was the Christ,” John 20:31. (Barnes’ Bible Notes)
“For a witness” (verse 7) — Stress is laid upon the work of John as “witness.” This was generally the object of his coming. It was specially to “bear witness of the Light.” The purpose of testimony is conviction “that all men through him might believe,” namely, through John and through his “eyewitness” account. (Ellicott)
Note: John was called a messenger to denote his authority; a witness, to denote his work, which is the work of every true minister of the gospel. (Poole)
“He was not that Light” (verse 8) — Light needs no testimony. It is present and it is seen. For people who are spiritually in darkness, it is necessary that light is pointed to as present.
The purpose of John’s mission is to be a witness to the light so that people will believe. The testimony is addressed to “all,” not just Israel. It is about personal faith in the Son. If someone has no faith, he does not see the light, though it shines as brightly as can be.
It should be noted that the first section of the prologue (John 1:1-5) presents the preincarnate Word.
The second section (John 1:6-8) identifies the forerunner of the Word’s earthly ministry. This third section (v. 9-11) introduces the ministry of the Incarnate Word.
Jesus entered the world that He had created in the Incarnation. Sadly, the world did not recognize Him for who He was because people’s minds had become darkened by the Fall and sin (John 12:37). Even the Light of the World was incomprehensible to them (reference Matthew 13:55). The Light shines on everyone even though most people do not see it because they are spiritually blind. He shines even on those who have never heard of Him in that when He came, He brought revelation of God that is now available to everyone. Notice how John drew attention to the world by repeating the phrase, “the world,” three times. However, the meaning shifts a bit from “the world and all that is in it,” in the first two occurrences of the word, to “the people in the world” who came in contact with Jesus, in the third occurrence. Sadly, the world’s (people) general reaction to the Word is one of indifference. (Constable)
They are born of God and therefore possess the nature of God and are children of God. By the way, the Lord Jesus is never called “child of God.” He is the unique (John 3:16), eternal Son, while as a Man, He is also the Son of God (Luke 1:35). This great privilege to become a child of God is for everyone who believes in His Name. His Name is the basis of faith. His Name is also the content of the Word, in Whom all is manifested what God is.
This new relationship is not based on anything of man.
Every human source is excluded: (1) “Not of blood” means that no one becomes a child of God through family ties, through natural kinship. No one becomes a child of God because his parents are. (2) “Nor of the will of the flesh” means that it cannot be obtained by one’s own effort. (3) “Nor of the will of man” means that it cannot be obtained by the effort of others, as if it could be given by a man to someone, for example by baptism. Someone becomes a child of God exclusively by being born of God. The new life is the life of God and God lets us share in it, He gives it. He begot a new generation. That new generation consists of ordinary people and that they also remain, but they are born again spiritually. They are truly born of God and thereby they have become partakers of the Divine nature, because their new life is the life of God (2 Peter 1:4).
If there be a single verse in the Bible marked with the special emphasis of God the Holy Ghost, surely this is one. Every word tells. Here is the glorious person so much and so highly spoken of before under the name of the Word, declared to be made flesh. And this distinct from the person of either the Father or the Holy Ghost. It is the Son of God only. He is made flesh. The original word translated flesh, is very strong. It is “sarx.”
The same word as is used in Romans 3:20 where no flesh is said to be justified. And elsewhere Christ is said to be made in the likeness of sinful flesh (Romans 8:3). And it is a word of the same significancy with one in the Hebrew, used in Genesis 6:12 as corrupt flesh. So that no word of stronger import can be found to denote the vast humiliation of the Son of God than in the assuming of our (flesh) nature.
In conclusion, John 1:1-2 tells what He was eternally and John 1:14 tells what He became in time. He became Man and came to dwell among us. The word “dwelt” is actually “tabernacled” meaning “living in a tent.” And so it is, the eternal Son became flesh (became Man), in order to dwell among men, just as God used to dwell in the tabernacle with His people and ascend with them (Exodus 25:8). (Kingscomments)
As the old preacher used to say, “Ain’t that good news!”
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
