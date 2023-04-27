“But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ,” 1 Corinthians 15:57.
The victory here is our own resurrection from the dead made possible because of the death of Jesus on the cross of Calvary. This chapter is commonly referred to as the resurrection chapter of the Bible. The whole chapter deals with the verification of the resurrection, questions concerning the resurrection, misunderstandings of the resurrection, and false teachings concerning the resurrection.
The chapter starts off with the basic teachings of the gospel message, 15:1-4. Paul delivered to them the same instructions that he had received. That according to the Scriptures and prophecy contained within the Old Testament, Christ is the fulfillment of all these prophecies. Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures. Every detail concerning the death of Christ prophesied in the Old Testament was completed or fulfilled by Jesus. Jesus was buried and resurrected according to the Scriptures.
We notice the verification of the resurrection through the many appearances of Jesus after His resurrection and the number of witnesses that can verify seeing Jesus. We also have two professional soldiers who confirmed the death of Christ and punctured the side of Jesus with a spear.
1 Corinthians 15:5-8 recalls some of the witnesses of Jesus by name and even a gathering of 500 brethren at one time that testify to the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is stated that Jesus appeared to Cephas (whom we know as Peter), then Jesus appeared to the 12 disciples. Actually, Jesus appeared to them several times before His ascension up into heaven. The gospel records three appearances on the first day of the week. We all remember the story of doubting Thomas. This appearance was on the first day of the week with the other disciples who met together. Jesus was seen by several as He ascended up into heaven.
All together there are seven appearances of Jesus after His resurrection that are recorded for us in the Scriptures. I personally believe that this James whom Jesus appears to here is His very own half-brother. Before His crucifixion, the brothers of Jesus mocked Him and couldn’t believe that He is the Son of God. Apparently, something happened to change their minds. An appearance to them would certainly go far in seeing them change from doubters and mockers into believers.
James and Jude, the half-brothers of Jesus, each write a book in the Scriptures that we now know by their names. From what I understand, Jesus did not dwell with the disciples during these 40 days before His ascension into heaven, but only made several appearances to various people. Jesus may have made other appearances which are not recorded. These appearances are recorded for us as encouragement and confirmation of our faith.
Five hundred witnesses who saw Jesus after His crucifixion will hold up in any court of law. This chapter is written to confirm our belief in the resurrection of Jesus. Because of this confirmation, we have hope (earnest expectation) of our own resurrection and eternal life.
Last of all, Jesus appeared to Saul (later to be known as the Apostle Paul). We know of the conversion story of Paul as he sees a light on his way to Damascus to persecute Christians, and Jesus has direct communication with Paul.
Paul has other incidences within his life, one in which he is called up into the third heaven. Revelation was made given to Paul and he, in turn, represents Jesus through the gospel and his preaching.
In verses 12-18 of this chapter, Paul says, “Now if Christ be preached that he rose from the dead, how say some among you that there is no resurrection of the dead? But if there be no resurrection of the dead, then is Christ not risen: And if Christ be not risen, then is our preaching in vain, and your faith is also vain. Yea, and we are found false witnesses of God; because we have testified of God that he raised up Christ: whom he raised not up, if so be that the dead rise not. For if the dead rise not, then is not Christ raised: And if Christ be not raised, your faith is in vain; and ye are yet in your sins.”
Paul goes on to say that we have hope for eternality and not just for this life presently here upon this earth. All men must face physical death because of the sin of Adam. However, we can be made alive through Jesus Christ. We also, like Christ, must face death physically, but like Christ, we can share in His resurrection and each one of us experience our own resurrection from the dead. Paul speaks of the end of time, verse 24ff, when He delivers up His kingdom (the church) to the Father, after Jesus has defeated all His enemies and subdued all rule, authority, and power. The last enemy being death, which we also defeat by the blood of the Lamb.
In verse 29ff, Paul speaks of the baptism for the dead. Meaning that, if there is no resurrection of the dead, we are wasting our time through baptism, which gives hope. If there is no such thing as the resurrection from the dead, we are baptized for dead people (ourselves). Why live the Christian life and put our lives in jeopardy if there be resurrection? Tradition has it that each one of the apostles were martyrs for Christ, except for the Apostle John who died a natural death. James was beheaded; so was Paul. Peter was crucified upside down, etcetera.
The point is that they all suffered persecution because of their faith and died for their faith. Men would not do this without hope of the resurrection from the dead. However, they were witnesses of the resurrection of Christ and now they share in that same faith and trust in the Father that they would be resurrected from the dead. This chapter teaches that we can trust our Savior Jesus Christ and His atoning blood before the throne of God in heaven. Jesus has gone to prepare a place for us that, where He is, there we can be with Him also.
Please come worship with us.
