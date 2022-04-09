“It is the first day of unleavened bread.” (verse 17) — On that day, the whole house is swept with brooms and everything is removed from it that could make someone unclean according to the law, which would mean the Passover could not be celebrated. It is a picture of how our life should be. Our lives should be unleavened, that is without unconfessed sins. Then we live in fellowship with the Lord and can also participate in the Lord’s Supper. The Passover is a picture of Christ Who died for us. We remember Him in the Lord’s Supper (observe 1 Corinthians 5:7).
As faithful Jews, the disciples want to prepare everything to eat for the Passover. It is beautiful to see that they ask the Lord where they can prepare it for Him. This should also be our question when it comes to where we should want to be when we celebrate the Lord’s Supper.
The Lord gives His directions. He has a place where He keeps the Passover with His disciples. As the Teacher, He has access to that place and the disciples have to say that to the owner of the house. The Lord governs everything, including people’s hearts. He knows that His time is near. He knows that the Passover speaks of His own suffering and dying that is imminent. The disciples obey the command and prepare everything for the Passover (Jewish tradition; here in verses 17-19) which in turn and in the same setting would lead to what we as believers on Christ observe as “the Lord’s Supper” (following in verses 26-29). (King comments)
In the evening, the Lord joins them with the ten other disciples. There He reclines with the twelve disciples, among whom is also Judas. The Passover is a meal for disciples, for students of the Teacher, for followers of the rejected King.
Food is a picture of fellowship. In that fellowship is an element that does not belong there. Among the twelve disciples is one who will hand the Lord over. The Lord here shows not only that He knows who will betray Him. He already knew this when He called Judas as an apostle. He says: “One of you.” That is what has an impact on His heart and He wants it to have an impact on the others as well.
The disciples are all saddened. One by one, they wonder and ask Him this as a question: “Surely not I, Lord?” This shows a beautiful character trait that is present in all of them. None of them feels above it. No one says, “It could be another, but not me, Lord!” The Lord does not answer by naming Judas. He answers that He will show who will betray Him with a gesture. With this He appeals to their spiritual insight.
It presents two sides that are present throughout the Bible. On the one hand He says that He, as the Son of Man, fulfills what God has determined, as it is written about Him. On the other hand, He makes the man who makes himself available as an instrument of the evil one fully responsible for that deed.
No one but Jesus knows better how terrible the deed is that Judas is going to perform. As the Creator, He has given Judas life. As a dependent Man, He says it would have been better for Judas if he had never been born. God gives life to man and tells him how to use it (reference Genesis 2:15-17). He leaves it to man to do what he does with it. Never will a man be able to blame God for the deeds he has done himself (Genesis 3:6-13).
How much Judas’ heart is hardened is shown by his reaction. He also asks: “Surely it is not I?” However, he does not call the Lord “Lord,” but “Rabbi.” It indicates that he has never bowed to the authority of Christ as “Lord.” Jesus answers Judas’ question in the affirmative.
According to the Gospel account ascribed to John, Judas leaves the room at this point (John 13:30). Judas indeed did not participate in the Lord’s Supper which the Lord institutes after this.
While they are eating the Passover, the Lord institutes the Lord’s Supper. He wants His disciples to remember a dead Savior. It is no longer about a living Messiah. That is all over. They should also no longer think back to the liberation of Israel from the slavery of Egypt. With Christ, and with a dead Christ, a totally new order of affairs begins.
He institutes the Lord’s Supper by taking “bread” — not a piece of the Paschal lamb. That bread speaks of His life as Man on earth. It represents His body that God has prepared for Him (Hebrews 10:5-12; Psalms 40:6-8). After He has taken the bread, He gives thanks, not for the bread, but to God. As the Messiah, He leads His disciples in praising God.
Then He breaks the bread as the symbolic act for surrendering His body to death. And so, He gives it to the disciples. Only Matthew explicitly mentions that He gives it “to the disciples.” Matthew presents the Lord Jesus as the Messiah. The Messiah takes, as King, the lead in everything and His disciples follow Him.
But they can only follow Him if they unite themselves with a dead Messiah. We see that in the words which the Lord then speaks. He invites them to take and eat of His body that has been surrendered to death. By taking it, they receive part in everything He is. They do not need to look at their own unworthiness. By eating of it — only Matthew mentions this — that is to say, by feeding spiritually on Him, it also becomes part of them internally and they become conformed to Him.
The cup is also a symbol of what He is going to do. He knows that the cup for Him means that He will shed His blood. Yet He gives thanks for it because He looks at the result. He will shed it “for many for the forgiveness of sins.” The fact that the blood is shed “for many” indicates that it goes beyond only Israel. The new covenant is made only with Israel, just as the old covenant was made only with Israel (Hebrews 8:8). The foundation of this new covenant is the blood of Christ.
However, the powerful effect of the blood of Christ reaches far beyond Israel alone. Among the “many” who will receive the forgiveness of their sins on the basis of the blood of Christ are all people of all times who have, with remorse, repented to God for their sins. It also applies to all who belong to the church. That’s why the Lord’s invitation is: “Drink from it, all of you.”
The Lord’s Supper is the commemoration of a dead Jesus Who, by dying, broke with the past, laid the foundation for a new covenant, secured the forgiveness of sins, and opened the door for the Gentiles. They are all allowed to drink from it.
The Lord Himself does not participate in the cup. The cup speaks not only of His suffering, but also of the joy of the result of His work. In Matthew, that result is the establishment of His kingdom in public glory and majesty. It has not come that far yet. He is rejected by His people, and thus He is separated from His people as far as their joys on earth are concerned.
They must expect Him as a Companion in better days in the joy He has gained for them, for He will come back to be their Companion in that joy. Then He will drink it “new” with them, which is in a new way of “the fruit of the vine.” He will do this with them in “My Father’s kingdom,” which is the heavenly part of the kingdom.
After these assurances, they end the meal with the singing of a hymn. That hymn consists of singing Psalms 113-118. Then they all go outside, where it is already dark, on their way to the Mount of Olives.
