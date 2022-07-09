A Facebook friend recently posted a meme that hit close to home. It was a picture of a power strip plugged into itself with this sentence superimposed over it: “when someone says the bible is true because it says so in the bible”.
He may have been thinking of me when he posted it, although I’m sure it could apply to many of my Christian friends, as well. It is a logically funny meme, and in the past, I would have said “guilty.” Especially since I’ve been known to share these words of Jesus: “Sanctify them by Your truth. Your word is truth “ (John 17:17 (MEV]). I have gone on to insist the Word of God (or as some say, the bible) is truth because it says so.
But I don’t believe it simply because it says it is true. I decided to believe it.
We are all born with the capacity to believe. Many of us are told what or how to believe before we even understand the concept of believing. Believing is natural to man.
We are told the sky is blue. We don’t question it; we simply believe it. We are told grass is green. Again, we don’t question; we believe. We are taught many things about the world around us, summers are warm, winters are cold, night is dark, and daytime is bright. And we accept all these things without questioning them. We hold these things to be true.
Our capacity to believe is an amazing attribute. It keeps us grounded in a very specific reality.
But what if we’ve been told the wrong things? What if, in our early programming, as it were, we were told things that aren’t true? How would we know something was false if we never heard the truth?
And once we heard the truth, how would we be able to distinguish it from the lies we’ve been told?
You believe what you choose to believe.
But what does any of this have to do with the title of today’s column: “Selective Perception”? I’m glad you asked.
In addition to choosing what we want to believe, we can also choose to focus our perception. Allow me to explain.
We are constantly bombarded with stimuli. As I write this column, I am aware of the air temperature around me (it’s a cool Fourth of July morning in Carmel, N.Y.), the sounds of the fan in the other room and the birds chirping outside, the dim early morning light, and the after taste of the coffee I’ve been sipping. But I focus on the task at hand, writing this column.
I choose to focus on my laptop, its keypad and screen as I put my thoughts into words. Or I can say it this way, I have selected to perceive these stimuli over others.
However, even as I write this column, I am compelled to search the internet. Wikipedia defines selective perception this way: It is the tendency not to notice and more quickly forget stimuli that cause emotional discomfort and contradict our prior beliefs.
Okay, so my working definition isn’t too far off. However, my focus isn’t just emotional discomfort; it’s physical, as well.
Let me just say it plainly. I don’t pay any attention to my body.
If my flesh tries to tell me it’s sick, I remind it, it’s healed (reference Isaiah 53:5). If it tries to overwhelm my emotions, I remind it of God’s peace that dwells within me (reference Philippians 4:7). If it tries to tell me I’m broke, I remind it that God will provide my needs according to His riches in glory (reference Philippians 4:19).
I suspect some may wonder why I do this or act this way. This is no different than what our father of the faith Abraham did.
“And being not weak in faith, he considered not his own body now dead, when he was about an hundred years old, neither yet the deadness of Sara’s womb” (Romans 4:19).
Abraham didn’t consider his body; he considered the promise of God. I’m sure it was rare in his day (as in ours) for women to have babies much past the age of 50, much less 60 or 70. But for Abraham and Sarah to have a baby at 100 and 90 respectively was unheard of.
But God had given Abraham a promise and given him something on which to focus, the sand and the stars.
“… in blessing I will bless thee, and in multiplying I will multiply thy seed as the stars of the heaven, and as the sand which is upon the sea shore …” (Genesis 22:17).
When it was daytime, he saw sand everywhere. When it was night, the stars filled his vision. Whether it was day or night, he had something to remind him of the promise of God. The condition of his body was not a consideration.
I don’t consider my body either. Nor do I consider the situations or circumstances in which I find myself. I consider the Word of God and the promises therein.
I know it sounds crazy to those outside the church (and to some inside the church, as well).
But this is what I have chosen to believe. And for me, it works. You are free to believe whatever you want. Your faith, or lack thereof, has no impact on the promises I choose to believe.
As to the meme, I don’t think the bible is true because the bible says it’s true. I believe the bible because I choose to.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
