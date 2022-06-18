The answer is, of course, there are apostles in the various denominational churches of today. The next question is: “Are they legitimate?”
In order to answer this question, we must turn to the Word of God and allow God to answer that question. First of all, we must define the word apostle — a delegate, an ambassador of the gospel, officially a commissioner of Christ (with miraculous powers), messenger, he that is sent (Strong’s Concordance of the Bible). However, the Bible gives us direct language which cannot be denied.
Please let me set the stage. This is the Last Supper as we refer to it before the crucifixion of our Lord. Jesus sat with the 12 disciples as they are eating the Passover meal and Jesus institutes the Lord’s Supper or Communion from two of the items, Matthew 26:14-30.
During this meal, Jesus has a direct confrontation with Judas, His traitor who has sold Jesus for 30 pieces of silver. Later, Judas regretted what he had done, and throws back the 30 pieces of silver to the ones he had sold Jesus to, Matthew 27:1-10. Meaning Judas had sold information as to how the religious authorities could find and arrest Jesus.
Judas also betrayed Jesus with a kiss as to how the Roman soldiers could identify who Jesus was for His arrest. In the book of Acts 1:16-26, the disciples are looking for a replacement for Judas. Judas had gone out and hanged himself.
Now, as we look at the qualifications of a replacement for Judas, we must take note of Acts 1:21-26, “Therefore, of these men who have accompanied us all the time that the Lord Jesus went in and out among us, Beginning from the baptism of John to that day when He was taken up from us, one of these must become a witness with us of His resurrection.”
There we have it. The absolute authority and definition of an apostle. The Greek term meaning one sent as an ambassador on the behalf of another, with the power to perform all types of miracles, and also an eyewitness to the life and death of Jesus Christ.
Question: Is there anyone alive today who can be an eyewitness of the life and death of Jesus? How can we have legitimate apostles today? This would rule out any possibilities of modern-day apostles.
Now let us look at the work of an apostle through the Word of God.
Jesus speaking to Peter and the other disciples said, “And I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatsoever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatsoever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.” Matthew 16:19.
Also Jesus spoke, “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Matthew 28:18-20.
The apostles are the only true ambassadors on behalf of Christ. They are all inspired of God, or have miraculous knowledge of the revelation of God. These powers continued until the word was complete or written down in what we know as the Bible.
Let’s notice the mission of the apostles. They were to teach all nations as ambassadors for Christ, speaking on His behalf. There was no written word at this time. They represented Christ.
We are not ambassadors of Christ in today’s Christianity. The term ambassador means: One clothed with authority and representing one government to another country.
So the apostles were to teach all things concerning the directions of Christ and God to the world through inspiration which is miraculous knowledge and other powers as confirmation of their apostleship. The apostles gave instructions on salvation, as in baptizing all of the nations and to further teach afterwards.
As we study more of God’s word, the apostles gave directions on every part of the Christian life; how to worship God, observance of the Lord’s Supper, our contributions, singing, praying, teaching or preaching. Also church organization with elders overseeing the church, also called bishops or presbyters; with deacons working under the elders. The apostles gave instructions on how a husband is to love his wife and also a wife is to respect her husband. Everything we need to be pleasing to God has been provided through the Scriptures.
We no longer need apostles today as the message of the gospel and instructions to the church have been revealed and made known through the Bible.
“Beloved, while I was very diligent to write to you concerning our common salvation, I found it necessary to write to you exhorting you to contend earnestly for the faith which was once for all delivered to the saints.” Jude 3.
The message has been delivered and completed. We have no need for additional revelation. The complete Word of God has been given through the apostles and other inspired men, once for all time. There is no new revelation from God. The Bible tells us so. God does not speak through inspired men of today. The death of the original apostles of Christ ended inspiration, revelation, and the age of miracles. This is what the Bible teaches.
We have a Biblical truth pointed out for us Acts 8:14-25.
Please read this for yourself and pay special attention to verse 18-19: “And when Simon saw that through the laying on of the apostle’s hands the Holy Spirit was given, he offered them money, saying, ‘Give me this power also, that anyone on whom I lay my hands may receive the Holy Spirit.’”
The transfer of the Holy Spirit here represented the power to perform miracles. So when all the apostles were dead, the transfer of the Holy Spirit ceased also. No man has power to perform genuine miracles today. They have ceased. The gifts of healings, speaking in tongues, interpretation, raising the dead, or whatever have ceased today. However, there is power in prayer, healing through natural means and through the will of God. God does hear the prayers of His children.
For discussion or comment, please contact me through text or call. Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
