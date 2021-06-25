The general consensus among Christians seems to be “God is in control; He can do anything He wants to.”
Actually, that seems to be the general consensus among non-atheists, as well. Many believe God is an all-powerful, omnipotent, all-knowing, omniscient, all-pervading, omnipresent, sovereign being who reigns supremely over the universe.
“If God wanted to heal me, He could,” many will allege, which begets the question, “Why won’t God heal me?”
But what if the premise of the question is totally off base? What if questioning or blaming God is the wrong approach? What if our healing is not up to God whatsoever? What if healing were our choice, our decision?
“Brother Tim, if it were up to the individual, who wouldn’t want to be healed?”
Believe it or not, there are some who don’t. I met a man years ago who was content in his infirmity. His plan was to use his fibromyalgia diagnosis to garner disability from the government.
I didn’t know this at first and kept trying to minister healing to him to no avail. His plan was to profit from his misfortune, so my attempts to minister to him were thwarted. However, he is one of very few people I have encountered that prefers sickness to health.
But if it is up to every individual, why aren’t more people healed?
First of all, most Christians either don’t or won’t agree with my premise. They think it’s all up to God, as if He’s some kind of cosmic croupier spinning a roulette wheel seeing who will get healed and who won’t. And Christians beg and plead with Him like we placed all our money on red seven.
Is that the image you have of God? Sometimes He will heal and sometimes He won’t? Are you holding fast to the saying, “God moves in a mysterious way, His wonders to perform; He plants his footsteps in the sea, And rides upon the storm?”
You do realize that’s from a poem written in 1773 by William Cowper entitled “Light Shining out of Darkness.” It’s not from the Bible, yet I’ve heard it mentioned plenty of times from the pulpit.
But let’s assume it is up to God as to whether you get healed. What exactly are you asking Him to do? Are you asking Him to personally come down out of heaven and touch you and make you whole? Or are you asking Him to send Jesus to touch you?
The Apostle Paul was fairly specific that we should not pray that way, “Do not say in your heart, ‘Who will ascend into heaven?’ (that is, to bring Christ down from above)” (Romans 10:6b, NKJV).
But so I’m not accused of cherry-picking verses, let’s see it in context: “But the righteousness of faith speaks in this way, ‘Do not say in your heart, ‘Who will ascend into heaven?’’ (that is, to bring Christ down from above) or, ‘Who will descend into the abyss?’ (that is, to bring Christ up from the dead).”
But what does it say? “The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart (that is, the word of faith which we preach): that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10:6-10, NKJV).
Paul was telling us the faith we have to receive from the Lord resides within us. There are only two requirements to activate that faith: confess with your mouth (say it) and believe in your heart (believe it).
“Brother Tim, I know God can heal; I believe! But I still haven’t received my healing. I don’t know why God is withholding it from me?”
Knowing God can heal is different than knowing it is God’s will to heal you. Even a sinner on the street knows God can heal, but the difference is knowing whether it’s God’s will to heal you.
More importantly, are you capable of bending your will to believe God has already healed you?
God’s ability to perform any miracle ends at our free will. He will not, nay He cannot, override conscientious decisions we make to believe or not to believe His promises. And even if we interpret His promises incorrectly, He is bound by our beliefs and will.
“Brother Tim, that sounds blasphemous! God can do anything He wants.”
Except override your free will.
Let me ask a simple question of you Christians: have you ever felt God was imploring you to talk to your neighbor about Jesus, but you didn’t do it? Why didn’t He just ignore your shyness and make you talk?
Or if you’re a non-Christian reading this (God bless you for getting this far), have you ever felt the presence of God encouraging you to acknowledge Jesus as Lord, but you suppressed the urge? If God was in control, why didn’t He simply make you obey? Because He cannot override your free will.
God’s control ends at your free will. And your free will can prevent God’s promises from being fulfilled in your life.
So what do we do? We start by choosing to believe. God has control in our lives as we allow Him to have control. When we give God control for healing, He’s going to take us to His word.
And when it comes to healing, it’s pretty cut and dry.
The Bible informs us that by the stripes Jesus received during His crucifixion we were healed (reference Isaiah 53:5, Matthew 8:17, 1 Peter 2:24). Choose to believe you are healed first, then expect the manifestation of healing to follow.
And quit blaming God.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.