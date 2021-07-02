In Genesis, chapter 4, we find the familiar story of Eve giving birth to sons: Cain and Abel. We can infer from the scriptures that Cain was jealous of his brother. God did accept the sacrifice of Abel, who brought blood and the first and best of what he had. On the other hand, Cain’s was rejected for he brought only a common offering of dead vegetation. Cain was wroth because of this.
One day while they were in the field, Cain rose up against Abel and murdered him in cold blood.
Later, the Lord asked Cain, “Where is Abel thy brother?”
And Cain answered, “I know not: Am I my brother’s keeper?”
Indeed, Cain should have cared about his brother and loved him and watched over him rather than being puffed up and angry towards him. As we contemplate such things this day, I believe we should consider this in our own lives. We know that in Christ Jesus, the Lord, we are made brothers and sisters to one another by the blood of His Cross, and we also could ask the question of ourselves: “Are we our brother’s keeper?”
I am convinced by the Holy Scriptures that we are! Saints, the Bible says that God is love and those who love God and confess Christ are of God! We cannot say that we are of God or that we love God, whom we haven’t seen, if we cannot love our brother, whom we have seen.
Now, love is more than some superficial telling of “Oh, I love you.”
Real love manifests action. If Cain had loved Abel, that would have manifested in his life. Cain would have nurtured him and taken care of him rather than killing him. Beloved, we must not be or become like Cain who was cold and callous towards his brother.
We must come to the understanding and the resolution in our own souls that we are our brother’s keeper. We ought to care for one another and love one another fervently. We should help, check on, and be there for one another — for we are the family of God!
The Hebrew word used here in Genesis 4:9 for “keeper” is shamar (pronounced shaw-mar) and its literal definition is “to keep, to observe, to preserve, to protect, to take heed, to watch for” and “to wait for.” Cain should have been doing these things for Abel, and church, we should be doing these things for one another.
All too often we become jealous like Cain. I believe that was his root issue and because of that jealousy, he was also angry.
Now, jealousy is not always bad. It depends on the heart of a person and the motivation in their actions. For example, God says that He is a jealous God, but this is good because we are His rightful possession. He died for us and paid for us, and it hurts His heart if we serve other gods or idols. He is jealous because of His great love for us and because He wants what’s best. However, Cain was jealous not because of love, and really not because of anything that Abel had done. Cain was jealous because he was angry with himself in how poorly he had done. When he looked at how good Abel did, he projected that anger onto him in the form of jealousy.
Now, think about that and let it sink in. Cain was jealous because he was angry with himself. A lot of times we, brethren, can become jealous or angry not really because of anything our brother did, but because we are mad at our own failures. We then turn around and project that on a brother or sister that we see who is doing well.
Saints, we’ve got to deal with our own failures and work that out between us and God, and we need to do this sooner rather than later. The last thing that we need to do is project anger over our failures on the ones that we are supposed to care about and love!
The Apostle Paul wrote to the Philippians and us: “If there be therefore any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any bowels and mercies, Fulfil ye my joy, that ye be likeminded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind. Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves. Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others. Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 2:1-5).
Beloved, as the Church of Jesus Christ, we ought to be Christ-like. Christ did not esteem Himself over anyone else. Although He was God, yet He came not to be served but to serve. He looked not only on His own things or His own affairs, but He looked upon ours and He saw a people stained so deeply with sin and in need. Therefore, He humbled Himself and He loved us. He KEPT us.
How can we then not keep one another? How can we not humble ourselves and put others first and look upon their needs? Jesus said that, if we would humble ourselves, then would we be exalted, but if we exalt ourselves, then we would be abased or brought low. We see such with Cain, don’t we? He exalted himself, and God cut him down to the ground with a curse upon him.
Now saints, when we are keeping our brothers and sisters, it’s important that we do it in a right spirit. We must deal with one another tenderly — as siblings and not as enemies. Satan would love nothing more than if we dealt with one another as enemies. Verily, we must take great care in our judging. To judge simply means to render a decision and if we judge, Jesus said that we should judge with righteous judgement.
Similarly, Paul said to “not render a verdict before the time.”
Proverbs says to “let us hear the whole matter before we reach the conclusion.”
The heart of the passage that we find in Matthew, chapter 7, when Jesus says “judge not” means to not judge hypocritically. We cannot approach our brother and talk with them on any issue if we ourselves are doing the same things. How can we see to take the spec from our brother’s eye if we have a log in our own?
Above all, let us not be quick to accuse (1 Corinthians 13:5), but give the benefit of the doubt and let’s keep our brother.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
