Did you ever do something stupid as a kid and your mother asked you, “What were you thinking?”
I believe it was Mary Poppins that gave me the idea an umbrella could act as a parachute. Curiosity got the best of me. I knew the distance from the roof of my grandfather’s garage to the ground wasn’t very far. It was less than my parent’s garage. Plus, there was a ladder close by that would facilitate my access without alerting any adults.
It was a quick trip down. The umbrella did absolutely nothing to break my fall. It did not slow me down one iota. I hit the ground, rolled with the momentum, and got up in a hurry. I put away the ladder and umbrella hoping no one had seen my stupidity.
What was I thinking?
I’d like to say I learned my lesson. I am embarrassed to admit I almost tried it again but this time with a real parachute. Well, maybe I should say I got on the roof of the garage and realized the cords from the parachute to the harness were longer than the height of the building. I abandoned that idea immediately.
I am reminded of her question, “What were you thinking?” And that’s the question I have for you today, Dear Reader: What are you thinking?
King Solomon provided this insight about our thoughts: “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he” (Proverbs 23:7a [MEV]).
In other words, how you think about yourself is how you are. Do you think of yourself as intelligent or attractive? Then you probably carry and present yourself that way. Do you think of yourself as stupid or ugly? You might not have trouble convincing others to agree with you.
The real question is what do you think about the Word of God and who it says you are? Do you perceive yourself to be the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus (reference 2 Corinthians 5:21) or do you perceive your righteousness as filthy rags? If we don’t understand what the Bible says about who we are, we’ll be beholden to snippets of religious teachings which may or may not represent the truth of the Gospel.
Keep in mind, when the devil tempted Jesus, he quoted scriptures to Him. Just because someone quotes a scripture to you doesn’t mean they are using the Word correctly. They may simply be trying to tempt or manipulate you.
But back to the subject, “what were you thinking?” The interesting thing about thoughts: They precede the words we speak. Rarely do we vocalize without some type of thought initiating our speech. Even when someone is accused of “speaking without thinking,” they had to have had those ideas somewhere in their head before they inadvertently escaped their mouth.
Jesus taught the importance of thoughts and how they become a part of us: “Either make the tree good and its fruit good, or else make the tree corrupt and its fruit corrupt. For the tree is known by its fruit. O generation of vipers, how can you, being evil, speak good things? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good things. And an evil man out of the evil treasure brings forth evil things” (Matthew 12:33-35 [MEV]).
So I ask again, what are you thinking? Are you thinking good thoughts and bringing forth good fruit? Or are you thinking evil thoughts and bringing forth evil fruit? Everyone around you will know you by the fruit you bear.
I would encourage you, Dear Reader, to put the Bible into your thought life and be transformed by the renewing of your mind (reference Romans 12:2). Let God’s thoughts be your thoughts and let His ways be your ways.
Isaiah may have prophesied, “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways My ways, says the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways, and My thoughts than your thoughts” (Isaiah 55:8-9 [MEV]).
But God is willing to share His thoughts with us.
Isaiah also prophesied and Paul quoted, “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor has it entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him” (Isaiah 64:4 [MEV]).
However, Paul went on to explained: “But God has revealed them to us by His Spirit. For the Spirit searches all things, yes, the deep things of God. For what man knows the things of a man, except the spirit of man which is in him? Likewise, no one knows the things of God, except the Spirit of God. Now we have received not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit which is of God, so that we might know the things that are freely given to us by God” (2 Corinthians 2:10-12 [MEV]).
Did you catch that? “… so that we might know the things that are freely given to us by God.”
God’s Spirit is alive inside of you and revealing what His mind, will, and purpose is for your life.
Listen to Him today, Dear Reader. Trust in Him and meditate on His Word. Those Godly thoughts will lead you into a life of righteousness, peace, and joy in the Holy Spirit (reference Romans 14:17). Then we’ll all know what you were thinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.