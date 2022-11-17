For some, Thanksgiving is simply a brief period of time between Halloween and Christmas where they pause to take a couple days off work, feast on a large meal, and prepare themselves for the onslaught of Christmas music, Christmas advertisements, and all things red and green. If asked, they will give a little time, perhaps a prayer before the meal, to give thanks for whatever bounty they have.
Others are more cognizant of the holiday. They may share 30 things for which they are thankful, posting something to social media each day during November.
Regardless of how you treat the holiday, the more I read what the Bible has to say about Thanksgiving, the more I realize how important it is in our lives. I’m not referring to the last Thursday of November; I’m talking about a heart of Thanksgiving. It is something we are encouraged, nay, dare I say, commanded to have.
Consider this: The Psalmist wrote, “Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name” (Psalm 100:4).
This is clear direction for access to our Heavenly Father. First be thankful and then praise, before you do or ask Him for anything.
Okay, I know that sounds a little legalistic, but what about Paul’s direction: “Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God” (Philippians 4:6).
He encouraged believers to not worry but pray and ask. And, oh, by the way, season your request with Thanksgiving. It helps to put context to your prayers.
“Lord, You know I’ve got this bill due. But You’ve always been faithful to supply my needs in the past; I thank You for that. And I know You will meet this need now. And I thank You for that, too.”
Paul didn’t write that verse just to be ritualistic, there is a promise that follows it, “And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:7).
Some may contend, “You don’t know what I’m going through. I’m having a tough time in life right now.”
Yet the scriptures say, “In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).
Notice it doesn’t say “for everything give thanks,” it says, “in everything give thanks.” You don’t have to be thankful when the devil steals a loved one from you, or strikes you with a disease. But the command is to give thanks “in” everything.
The giving of thanks helps to put things in perspective. It helps you to remember the goodness of God.
It helps to ignite hope: “I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living” (Psalm 27:13).
“But what if I have nothing for which to be thankful?”
Maybe you just aren’t trying hard enough. Take it back to the basics and start from there.
Life is first and foremost a series of breaths. You can thank God for the ability to breathe, that your lungs function normally. Perhaps there are pleasant fragrances around you for which you can be thankful. Or maybe it’s just the clean air itself for which you can be grateful.
How about the food you eat? Are you starving? If not, be thankful for what you have. When you consider the lives of royalty during the dark ages, did they have the fresh fruits and vegetables that we have so readily at our disposal? Quite often I have looked at a bowl of cereal topped with a banana and blueberries and realized I’m eating better than almost anyone in previous centuries. It is a great day to be alive.
Consider the shelter in which you live. Are the temperatures within moderated? Is it cool in the summer and warm in the winter? Do you realize what a luxury that is? Your ancestors, just a few generations back, had to chop wood and keep a fire going for heat. And in the summer? They just sweated. Are you thankful for your dwelling?
Here’s one I’m constantly grateful for: Hot and cold running water. Just the ability to take a shower and cleanse myself within the confines of a private bath is something my great-great-grandparents could only dream about. I don’t take that for granted.
There’s an old hymn written by Johnson Oatman that I want to leave with you today, Dear Reader. It’s call “Count Your Many Blessings.” The second verse is the one that seems to apply to this column:
Are you ever burdened with a load of care?
Does the cross seem heavy you are called to bear?
Count your many blessings, ev'ry doubt will fly,
And you will be singing as the days go by.
Refrain:
Count your blessings, name them one by one;
Count your blessings, see what God hath done;
Count your blessings, name them one by one;
Count your many blessings, see what God hath done.
My prayer for you, Dear Reader, is you will understand the goodness of the Lord this holiday season and always be thankful for everything He has done for you.
