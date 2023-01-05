Have you ever heard someone say something and you immediately thought you understood them? Their words were so clear and concise that there was no question as to what they said. Every word they spoke was common to your normal vocabulary, so you assumed you knew what they meant.
There are other times when, maybe you didn’t hear the whole conversation, or the person's inflection implied something other than the mere words they spoke. You’re not quite sure what they meant or the context in which they were referring. You can leave this kind of conversation confused.
I’ve been in both situations.
Then there are those occasions when I hear a preacher speak a simple truth and on initial blush, I think I understand them completely. I mentally acknowledge the words they speak agree with how I interpret the Bible. The principles they put forth are in no way controversial to my internal theology. Yet I feel like I am missing something. I can acknowledge their truth in my head, but can I acknowledge it in my heart?
I have found myself in this predicament numerous times over the years. And it usually involves someone ministering on a promise of God. I hear the promise, acknowledge its place in scripture, yet its implementation in my life is, well, lacking.
At this point I have a choice. Do I interpret the Bible in light of my circumstances, or do I judge my circumstances by the Bible? Many folks will hear their doctors report and assume it is the final authority. I don’t discount a doctor’s diagnosis, but the doctor’s word is not the final word on the situation; God’s Word is.
The doctor may say, “You have cancer.”
The bible says, “By His stripes you were healed” (1 Peter 2:25).
To walk by faith is to speak and believe God’s Word is true when all your senses say otherwise.
The same holds true in the realm of finances.
The bill collectors may say, “Pay now or we repossess.”
The Bible says, “But my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19).
It can be challenging to stand on prosperity scriptures when the phone keeps ringing with folks who are looking for their money (unfortunately, I’ve been there, done that), but the temporary circumstances do not change the eternal truth of God’s Word.
But back to my previous predicament: Those times when I hear the word preached and I mentally assent that the word is true; however, it has yet to reach my heart. How do I get the understanding into my spirit? There’s the rub, it’s not automatic. Just because you read the Bible, acknowledge the promise is true, and agree that it’s for you, doesn’t mean you’re going to have it come to pass in your life. It’s as if there’s a disconnect between our head and our heart. With our mind, we want to believe; but with our heart, we’re not quite there yet.
Or maybe it’s the other way around. We believe it in our hearts, but our minds see no evidence of the spiritual reality in the natural realm.
Many a time I’ve heard a preacher espouse the goodness of God and the manifest blessings in their lives. I know God is no respecter of persons, so whatever he did for the one, He’ll do for another. My spirit leaps within me at the prospect of His goodness and mercy poured out on me. Then I leave the service and other voices take the preacher’s place. Reminders of bills, and pains, and strained relationships immediately return.
I am fully convinced that the only way to drown out the negative voices is to replace them with the Word of God. The more I meditate on His Word, the more it becomes a part of me; it becomes what I say when the devil presents sickness, lack, or temptation. Faith becomes my shield, and His Word becomes my sword (reference Ephesians 6:16-17).
The more I practice this principle, the more the Word of God and His promises become alive to me. Like a curtained pulled back to reveal the splendor of a sunrise, the revelation of the reality of His blessing comes flooding into my spirit through my mind; hence the encouragement to be transformed by the renewing of the mind (reference Romans 12:2). And once I have that inside of me, it takes root and grows. The stronger it becomes, the more difficult it is for the devil to pluck it up.
Dear Reader, I do not presume to have all the answers, but I know what I know. And I know what I need to work on. I appreciate every one of you who read my column, those of you who agree with me and those of you who don’t. Your encouragement, as well as your questioning, helps me to focus on the things that truly matter: Faith, hope, and love.
I pray that the revelation of the Word of God will illuminate each one of you so that you will know the love of God that passes all knowledge (reference Ephesians 3:19).
