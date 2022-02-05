Steven, a servant of Jesus Christ and called to shepherd His flock, to the church in Athens. Grace and peace be unto you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Brothers and sisters in the faith, with the continual influx of discouragement that seems to constantly plague you, I thought it well to write you concerning the hope that we all have. Further, that you do not waver in the faith, but remain steadfast.
Throughout our brother and Apostle Paul’s letter to the Romans, he references many times the subject of hope.
Particularly: “For we are saved by hope: but hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man seeth, why doth he yet hope for? But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it.” (Romans 8:24-25 KJV).
Notice now that he says that we are saved by hope.
The question may arise in your minds: “Aren’t we saved by faith?”
Indeed! We are saved by grace through faith and not of ourselves. However, the words “faith” and “hope” are synonymous. In our modern day, we have come to understand the word “hope” differently than its true meaning. Today, we use the word “hope” in place of the word “maybe” or perhaps more appropriately, “wish.”
For example, somebody might ask you “Is it going to snow?”
If you like the snow, you might reply “I don’t know, but I hope so.”
What you mean is: “I’m not sure if it will snow, but maybe it will … I’m wishing it does.”
This is not what the word hope means, especially in terms of our salvation.
Hope means “confidence, expectation, or anticipation.” Beloved, we are confident that Jesus Christ will come again — we don’t wonder. We expect eternal life and are sure of it; we don’t wish for it, not knowing if it will come or not. We earnestly anticipate that the dead in Christ shall rise and we all who remain shall be changed! We don’t guess if it will occur, we know it’s only a matter of time.
This hope is the same thing as faith. Now, faith is not some mystic thing that’s hard to be understood, it simply means trust. We trust that Jesus was who He said He was, and in His atoning work upon the cross. We trust Him so much that we take His hand as He pulls us up from out of the ashes of our sin and follow Him. We have hope (the earnest expectation) of receiving what He has promised to us! Indeed, He has promised good to us, beloved. Therefore, I exhort you this day to wait upon the promises with all manner of patience because He shall bring it to pass in due time. Notice the promises won’t come in your timeframe, but on His.
I know that there are times in life when you feel absolutely torn apart, broken down, broken hearted and utterly crushed in spirit; like you’re left without a friend in the world! Saints, I declare unto you that during those times the only thing we can do is cling to our hope.
The scriptures declare that “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.”
We can exhaust all of our helpless power and ability; then all that’s left is to just stand firm on the promises and hope in the word of the Lord.
We may feel like the move of God gets down to the wire, but He is never late. He’s always on time according to His perfect plan. He was right on time when Moses and Israel had nothing else that they could do as they stood before the Red Sea with Pharaoh in hot pursuit.
However, Moses said, “Stand still and see the salvation of the Lord” and the waters were parted, and they crossed over on dry land.
Daniel had no defense in the Lion’s den, only his hope in the mighty God! The Apostles of our Lord rowed against a storm all night long until their bodies and energy were almost completely exhausted. When Jesus appeared walking on the water, they knew their deliverance had come. I tell you saints; our great God and Savior always has a plan, and He always executes it with perfect precision. Therefore, we must hope!
Now the Apostle Paul put it like this: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28 KJV).
Paul says here that we know that all things work together for good to them who love God. How do we know? He has proven His love and ability (from whence our hope is derived) in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Not only did He die, but He also rose from the dead and is the first fruits of the resurrection. Not only these but let me ask you personally, hasn’t He been there for you and brought you through? Hasn’t He come through on everything else? All the promises of God are Yes and amen in Christ!
Finally, dear brothers and sisters, remember that hope is not seen with our natural eyes, but with the spiritual eyes of trust in Jesus Christ our Lord. If hope was something that is not unseen, then it would not be hope. You can’t anticipate something that you already have and possess. We have the promise of all things, but we have not yet received the actual of it in hand just yet. We have the promise of eternal life, and we earnestly expect it to come. The scriptures tell us however that God has given us a guarantee of these things by placing His Spirit within us.
I declare Church, keep on expecting … no matter what. You get discouraged and have doubts; all there is to do is keep hoping. You get torn down and feel like you can’t go on; just keep expecting and lay there if you have to until the Lord picks you up. To continue to hope is the most fruitful thing you can do because to hope is to depend on the Lord and His strength is perfected in our weakness.
Beware, and do not be fooled by the modern-day, new-age movement that is creeping into congregations all throughout America; the good things of God will not come by “naming it and claiming it,” “speaking it into existence,” “the law of attraction,” “vision casting” or “manifesting it.” They will come through hope according to God’s timing and perfect plan by grace and love. They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.
The grace of Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
