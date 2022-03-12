Throughout my life, I have heard this term brought up time and time again. It seems to have been brought up every time there is a major concern for the public, or something new is happening of major importance. Like when food prices and everything else went from all being individually marked with a price tag and went to the scanning bar code. This was considered the mark of the beast. This and the number 666 seem as if they always go together, as well as the subject of the Antichrist.
There seems to be various interpretations of the book of Revelation, which is part of the problem. The book of Revelation is a book filled with figures of speech as similitudes, analogies, metaphors, hyperboles, and signs and visions, which we call apocalyptical language. The first three chapters contain a mixture of literal language and apocalyptical language. Sometimes it may be a little difficult to determine which is which. It is my purpose here to deal with the mark of the beast and help all to understand its meaning as simply as I know how. I have previously dealt with the subject of the Antichrist and showed from the Bible how the Antichrist existed in the days of the apostles and the biblical definition is — any and all who are opposed to Christ, whether as an individual or as a group.
In order to understand the mark of the beast, it is perhaps easier to understand the seal of God first.
“Saying, Do not harm the earth, the sea, or the trees till we have sealed the servants of our God on their foreheads,” Revelation 7:3.
A very similar verse two chapters later in chapter 9:4. So what is this seal? It just so happens that the word of God gives us the answer.
“Nevertheless the solid foundation of God stands, having this seal; The Lord knows those who are His, and, Let everyone who names the name of Christ depart from iniquity,” II Timothy 2:19.
Here we have the seal of God on the foreheads of those who have confessed the name of Jesus and departs from iniquity. The seal is a type of a mark on the forehead. The forehead symbolizes those who have mentally from their minds acknowledged Christ Jesus as Lord and King and have submitted to His authority. Of course if you mentally submit to God and Jesus, then you will also publicly acknowledge this also. The seal is that God knows His faithful followers. Once we understand this, then hopefully it helps to understand the mark of the beast upon the foreheads and on the right hand.
“He was granted power to give breath to the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak and cause as many as would not worship the image of the beast to be killed. He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name,” Revelation 13:15-17.
Other verses concerning the mark of the beast are: Revelation 14:9-11, Revelation 15:1-2, and Revelation 20:4. The beast represents a world power or government who serves the dragon, which is Satan. The image of the beast would be a bust of the Caesar of the Roman Empire. In the book of Revelation, that world power was the Roman government, which is also referred to as the beast, set for the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 A.D. This is what the book of Revelation is about, the destruction of Jerusalem. The right hand symbolizes one being forced to worship the beast, while the forehead symbolizes one voluntarily choosing to worship the beast. In other words, the mark of the beast are all those who reject Christ and live according to the world, whether by force or free will. Now hopefully this is beginning to make sense. Maybe there are lightbulbs lighting up in our heads as we understand this.
We can perhaps apply this today in the sense that all governments of the earth are basically evil. Even modern-day examples prove these passages of scripture. As I apply this mark of the beast today, it would perhaps be the vaccines against the COVID-19 virus. In some places in the USA and throughout the world, if you do not wear a mask, you are not allowed in the store or shop. You must submit to the beast in order to buy and to sell. You must have documentation that you have been vaccinated in order to travel, go to school, get a job and to maintain a job. All this is a type of submission to the beast, or WHO, CDC, and government authority. Things are being forced upon us when we have God-given rights. All of this is about government control. I know I am stirring up a hornet’s nest. That is not my intention. There are those who are very serious about all these things.
Another example of serving the beast would be Hitler in his conquest of the world. He forced vaccinations upon the people and sought to have complete dominance over every group of people under his domain. The beast has forced many businesses to close and many people became unemployed as businesses were shut down.
If we think about it, we can see easily many other examples through our world and local history that would fit into this category. Either we choose to serve Christ or we choose to serve the beast or are forced to serve the beast. There is a great deal at stake here on which we choose to serve. To serve the beast and the world has its physical benefits here and now. We may be able to go and to do any number of things, and buy and sell as desired.
We can look at other countries who may have an evil dictatorship and apply this. Christianity suffers severe persecutions in many of these countries. Christianity is the number one persecuted group in all the world. Christians are the good people of the earth. Christians persecute no one. Christians are benefactors to the world. Please think on these things. Study the word and pray for the understanding of the truth of the message of God, through the Bible.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
