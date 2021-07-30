Which one will you choose?

“As he (Saul, before his name was changed to Paul) journeyed he came near Damascus, and suddenly a light shone around him from heaven. Then he fell to the ground, and heard a voice saying to him, ‘Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting Me?’ And he said, ‘Who are You, Lord?’ Then the Lord said, ‘I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting. It is hard for you to kick against the goads.’ So he, trembling and astonished, said, ‘Lord, what do You want me to do?’ Then the Lord said to him, ‘Arise and go into the city, and you will be told what you must do.’ And the men who journeyed with him stood speechless, hearing a voice but seeing no one.” — Acts 9:3-7 NKJV
If you’ve been reading my devotionals for long, you know that I usually look at a passage of scripture and try to focus on a phrase or statement that we would often overlook.
Often they are obscure in comparison to the primary lesson being taught, but they are nonetheless worth the effort and sometimes are the icing on the beautiful cake that is served right after the entree.
The main story here is of course the salvation of the famous persecutor of Christians, the man Saul. As usual, I’m not zeroing in on the surface lesson.
I kind of wanted to write about the Lord’s phrase: “it’s hard for you to kick against the goads (pricks),” but that one will have to wait for another day.
I thought about Saul’s line: “Lord, what do you want me to do?” And how the Lord’s response is the exact message the church needs to hear today: “Go, then I’ll tell you.” (A Cagle paraphrase would read something like, “obey me by going to the city. After you are obedient, then you will hear me clearly.”)
Nope, that one will have to wait also. That brings us to the question, where is this bird gonna land today? Answer? The last verse. Verse 7, “And the men who journeyed with him stood speechless, hearing a voice but seeing no one.”
Well, there it is ... what do you think? Let’s put it under the microscope and learn something that we may have missed heretofore. To do that, we have to ask questions.
Who were these people? And, what happened to them after the main event? Let’s see if we can answer those questions and perhaps discover something about ourselves while we’re at it.
The Bible teaches that Saul was on a Sanhedrin sanctioned assignment to locate and incarcerate followers or disciples of Jesus. That tells us that those journeying with him would have been authorized to protect Saul and to take into custody those who were believed to be Jesus sympathizers or believers.
While we aren’t told their specific rank, we certainly know that the leverage and approval of the religious rulers was on their side. That answers the first question of who they were.
What happened to them after the event might be less of a definitive discovery, but we are given enough additional information in the next verse (#8) that we can safely conclude that they followed the path of one of two possible scenarios. Here’s what verse 8 tells us: “Then Saul arose from the ground, and when his eyes were opened he saw no one. But THEY led him by the hand and brought him into Damascus.”
Now here are the facts from verses 7-8 concerning these men and what happened after the Lord appeared to Saul on the road to Damascus.
• they were speechless.
• they heard the voice speaking with Saul.
• they did not see the Lord.
• since Saul has been blinded, they led him to Damascus.
Knowing those facts tells us a great deal. They didn’t experience everything that Saul did, but they did hear the Lord’s voice. I’m not sure they understood the words of the Lord as He spoke, but the bare minimum of hearing His voice come out of nowhere and Saul being struck with blindness, this alone would have been unexplainable and supernatural.
Besides, if they didn’t understand what they heard, Saul did, and he could easily translate.
Next we are told that they led the blind Saul by the hand to Damascus where he remained blind three days and neither ate nor drank for the same period of time.
After continuing to not only accompany Saul, but protecting and leading him to the city of Damascus, they would not have been relieved of their responsibilities to him as long as he was blind and not eating or drinking. This means that after being in the presence of the voice of God, whether they had an initial understanding or not, they listened to Saul tell about his experience for however long it took to get to the city, plus three more days.
Here’s where they arrive at the fork in the road and the truth is, we don’t know which way they went. They were either convinced and, like Saul, became followers of Christ, or they tried to drown everything that they heard and saw with systemic falsities taught by the current worldview of the day.
And so, here we are, in a not so different place. God has made Himself known to us. He has spoken and said “Go, trust me, I will use you to testify of me to others.”
The message rings clear from the Word of God. The Holy Spirit reinforces this truth within us. And now ... we are at a fork in the road.
The right path is the one God wants us to choose. The other path follows the systemic falsities of the current worldview of our day. At the end of one the kingdom is advanced, God’s purpose is served and we had a part in it. At the end of the other one is complete failure.
Which one will you choose?
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
