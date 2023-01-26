It was five years ago this month, January of 2018, when I began to write this column. My initial intent was to use the material as lesson plans for a men’s group and later compile it into a book. While I often relay the main point of my articles to the men’s group, which meets the first Saturday of each month at the church I attend, a book has yet to materialize. The core of my beliefs have remained somewhat constant over the years. What surprises me is how I have moderated some of my thinking. I’ve learned a lot about grace lately. Let me see if I can explain.
I spent many a year learning about faith. What faith is, how faith comes, who has faith, how to use faith, etc. Whether intentional or not, most of these teachings focused on what I’m supposed to do; they put the onus on me to acculturate the promises of God into my life. Don’t get me wrong, I have a part to play, but if I think my performance alone (i.e., my faith) is enough to obtain God’s blessing, I’ve come to realize I’m sorely mistaken.
Jesus said, “All things are possible to him that believes” (reference Mark 9:23) and folks have taught, “You don’t have any problems, all you need is faith in God” (reference R.W. Shambach).
While I agree with both statements, they have to be taken in context. And they have to be understood in the light of who’s responsible for what part of our faith and salvation. But I may be getting a little ahead of myself.
The problem with focusing on faith without a healthy dose of grace is this: Focusing on faith alone leads to legalism. Conversely, focusing on grace alone can lead to lasciviousness. You can’t have one without the other. The two go together, hand-in-hand.
As someone from the “faith camp,” I understand this all too well.
A common reply to the misfortune of others was, “If they had just had more faith, then maybe [insert calamity here] wouldn’t have happened.”
This puts the responsibility clearly on the shoulders of the suffering individual. Please don’t misunderstand me, it is important to continually strive to walk in faith, but it’s not faith in my ability to believe. It’s faith in the finished work of God.
Let me see if I can articulate the difference. When focusing on faith alone, it puts the responsibility on me to believe. And if my faith isn’t up to the challenge, oh, well, I guess it’s not going to go my way.
When I mix in a healthy dose of grace, I realize I’m not trying to believe to receive something, I’m accepting the fact that God’s already done it. His grace and His favor have been poured out on me. I’m not calling for goodness and mercy to follow me (reference Psalm 23:6), I’m simply acknowledging the fact they’re already there.
When I focus solely on my responsibility to believe, whether it be for forgiveness, healing, deliverance, or finances, then the devil can challenge my faith. He can claim my faith isn’t up to the test. However, when I understand the grace of God and realize that it’s His will to forgive me, to heal me, to deliver me, and to prosper me, that takes the pressure off. I can rest in His promise and not my ability to do anything.
As someone raised hearing, “God helps those who help themselves,” I’ve often felt that I had to try and do harder. (Interesting point, that phrase is not in the Bible, it is attributed to Ben Franklin.)
If I just believed more, prayed harder, read my Bible, perhaps God would be pleased and bless me. The problem with that logic is it assumes God is not pleased with us. And if you think He’s not, then you don’t understand grace.
God is love (reference 1 John 4:8); that’s who He is and that’s all He’s got. Whatever wrath He had for you as a Christian was dealt with through the sacrifice of Jesus.
“How much more then, being now justified by His blood, shall we be saved from wrath through Him” (Romans 5:5 [MEV]).
He has nothing but good for us, His children. His promises are “Yes, and Amen” (reference 2 Corinthians 1:20).
This is His grace, and this is the grace message.
“For I know the plans that I have for you, says the Lord, plans for peace and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope” (Jeremiah 29:11 [MEV]).
Jesus said it this way, “I have come in order that you might have life - life in all its fullness” (John 10:10b [GNT]).
Fullness is having your bills paid, your body working properly, your mind at peace, and your loved ones saved.
These five years have been a wonderful learning experience. I appreciate you reading and, hopefully, growing with me, Dear Reader. I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I’m having fun looking for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.