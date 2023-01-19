Is there anything such as absolute truth in religion? Perhaps not.
We have so very many divisions in religion concerning theology, practice and doctrine. The Christian faith includes everything and also excludes everything at the same time. You can easily find a group of people with whom to congregate and to worship, regardless of what your particular belief may be. What we have today is will worship, or according to the desires of the individual. Paul was having problems with this issue.
“Which things have indeed a show of wisdom in will worship, and humility, and neglecting of the body; not in any honor to the satisfying of the flesh,” Colossians 2:23.
In will worship, a person decides according to his will as to how to worship, what to believe, and how to practice his faith. It is all, as he wills, or desires things to be. The problem with will worship is that if it is not in accordance to God’s will, then your soul is in jeopardy of damnation. When was the last time you heard that term damnation. There is no such thing in modern religion as damnation. Damnation is a lost term. We are all going to heaven. It doesn’t matter what you may believe. We are all going to heaven according to modern-day preachers, we are just traveling different roads. What hog wash we have created for ourselves in religion.
We must turn back to the Bible. The scriptures give truth, righteousness, and hope for eternal life. We need the instructions from the scriptures and must respect the authority of the word as God’s final word. God gave us the past history of the scriptures for our benefit, that we may learn many valuable lessons of life and obedience to God. Our faith should be made strong as a result of our study and appreciation of the Word of God. One problem is that we all fail to read and study the scriptures. We have the Bibles in book form laying around the house collecting dust and seldom ever picked up and read. Christianity has been infiltrated with evolution, instead of a firm belief in the creation as taught in the word. There seems to be parts of the Bible that are neglected and totally ignored if it goes against my personal will or desires, or morality.
Religion seems to be confused and headed in the wrong direction. We have cooperate religion today that looks only at the numbers and profits. The cooperation will compromise whatever it takes in order to be profitable. Moral issues have been sold to Satan for the sake of profits and big salaries for the managers of the multimillion-dollar cooperation. There are sermons that are always positive, nothing negative is ever mentioned. Very little scripture is used, only a verse or two during a 30-minute sermon. Preachers are to proclaim the word to the people! Preachers are to educate the people with the word of God, to help them understand the true meaning that God intended to be received. The Bible contains the absolute truth of God’s word, directions for life, and how to be holy and righteous and acceptable to God.
“Buy the truth, and sell it not; also wisdom, and instruction, and understanding,” Proverbs 23:23.
This pretty well sums up the message of the word of God. The Bible is the truth of our creation and separation from God by our individual sin. God set in motion a mystery throughout the Old Testament to redeem man through Jesus the Messiah that has been revealed in the New Testament.
The New Testament gives instructions on how we may be acceptable to God once again, through our faith in Jesus. God expects our faith to motivate us to obedience for salvation. God has given specific instruction on what is required of us in order to be saved. We are also given specific instruction on what is pleasing to God in our worship, how we are to treat one another, moral standards, righteous and holy living. To live a life in conformity to the Word means a true blessing from the Father above.
Jesus said, “I am the way the truth and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me,” John 14:6.
If you want to know the way to the Father, or to heaven, look to Jesus. He is our map, our compass, our North Star for guidance in this crooked world. Jesus will not lead you wrong. Trust Jesus. Jesus represents the truth of God’s word.
“Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ. For in him dwelleth all the fullness of the Godhead bodily. And ye are complete in him, which is the head of principality and power,” Colossians 2:8-10.
Believe it or not, there are leaders in the Christian faith that have sold your soul to Satan. They are looking to take advantage of you for their benefit. They will take advantage of widows and the poor and the unlearned. They will take advantage of you if you are ignorant of the Word of God. There is warning after warning all through the Bible of false teachers in the Old and New Testaments.
Jesus said, “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits,” Matthew 7:15-16.
The Apostle John warns of the antichrist, “Little children, it is the last time: and as ye have heard that antichrist shall come, even now are there many antichrist; whereby we know that it is the last time,” 1 John 2:18.
The scriptures are full of warnings of false teachers. We are so easily deceived it seems, especially in religion. There is an abundance of deception, not only in religion but also in politics, science, pharmaceuticals, medicine, and just about everything. The only assured truth is in the word of God. Read it for yourself, study it!
If I can be of assistance, please feel free to call me, text me, or email me, and please feel free to come worship with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.