Growing up in church, occasionally I would hear a story about a tightrope walker who set his rope to span Niagara Falls. He then proceeded to demonstrate his funambulist skills by crossing back and forth with just his balancing pole. Then he crossed pushing a wheelbarrow over the river and back again. To the amazement of the crowd, he filled the wheelbarrow with sacks of flour and did it one more time.
He asked the crowd if they believed he could push the wheelbarrow across with a person in it. They enthusiastically agreed, applauding, whooping, and hollering.
Then he asked the all-important question, “Who will volunteer to ride in the wheelbarrow?”
The crowd grew silent. No one moved, no one raised a hand.
Every time I hear that story, whoever is preaching it compares God to the tightrope walker and challenges the congregation to get in the wheelbarrow. As if our faith in God depended on us submitting ourselves to a death-defying feat.
If you’re looking for an emotionally manipulative story, it has it all. Like those watching the tightrope walker, most folks believe God can, but will they trust Him with their lives? See how compelling that question can be?
If you imagine yourself in the crowd, you probably responded like they did; who in their right mind is going to let someone push them in a wheelbarrow across Niagara Falls? What good can come from it? The potential negative impact is obvious; death by drowning or being crushed on the rocks below. Should you survive, you’ll be known as the stooge for a spotlight-seeking daredevil. Knowing the point of the story is to compare you to that crowd and the tightrope walker to God, it is easy to feel guilty for not agreeing to ride.
People respond to guilt, but it is not God’s best.
The Apostle Paul wrote, “Or do you despise the riches of His goodness, forbearance, and longsuffering, not knowing that the goodness of God leads you to repentance” (Romans 2:4 (NKJV))?
Guilt is a manipulator, but it is not the way God intended to lead us. When people realize how good God is, then they will want to follow Him.
I don’t want to be manipulated to ride in a wheelbarrow across Niagara Falls because I feel guilty if I don’t. Let’s think about it in a different light. What if that kind of faith is not what the Bible intended for us to have? What if the phrase “have faith in God” (reference Mark 11:22) means something else entirely?
Every modern translation of Mark 11:22 renders the interpretation as “Have faith in God.” However, if you can find a hard copy of the Authorized King James Version, it includes a note that says, “Have the faith of God.” Other older translations (e.g., Wycliffe Bible or Young’s Literal Translation) interpret Jesus’ words the same way.
“But Tim,” you may ask, “What’s the big deal? Have faith in God or have the faith of God. Aren’t they both the same?”
I’m glad you asked. I contend they are two different things entirely. And one is almost too good to be true. If I compare it to the funambulist in our earlier story, to have faith in God is to ride in the wheelbarrow across the tightrope. There is no action required other than getting in the wheelbarrow and hanging on for dear life. All the work will be performed by the tightrope walker.
Is this what Jesus meant when He said, “have faith in God”?
Was He telling us to shut up, get in, and hold on? The context of the story and the verses that follow imply something else altogether.
God is not asking us to ride in a wheelbarrow across Niagara Falls on a tightrope while He pushes it. He’s asking us to realize, in this analogy, we can be the tightrope walker. To have the faith of God is to be the tightrope walker yourself. And that can be a pretty tough pill for a lot of people to swallow.
We are not told to have faith in God; we were told to have the faith of God or, as I’ve heard others put it, we are to have the God kind of faith. We’re not called to rely on Him to do everything for us (e.g., ride along as He pushes the wheelbarrow); we’re called to take control of the situation. If anything, we should be using our faith to help others navigate through the challenges of life.
If you look at the context in which Jesus commanded His disciples to, “Have the God kind of faith,” it was the morning after He had cursed the fig tree. I suspect they were surprised when Jesus spoke to it (reference Mark 11:14) and seemingly nothing happened. After all, they were with Him when He spoke to the storm, and it immediately calmed (reference Mark 4:39). They saw Him speak to a dead man and watched him come alive (reference John 11:43-44). They were used to the words of Jesus bringing immediate results; they may have thought He was losing His touch (or His marbles) when He cursed the fig tree, and nothing happened.
Hence, Jesus used it as a teachable moment: Have the God kind of faith and use it accordingly. When God speaks, it comes to pass. It may not be immediate, but it will happen. And that is what He’s telling us. You have the faith of God in you; speak in faith and watch it come to pass.
Before I end today’s column, I want to share another verse explaining our faith is not our own, but from above.
The Apostle Paul wrote it this way, “I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me” (Galatians 2:20). He didn’t claim to be walking in his own faith, but the faith of the Son of God.
I challenge you, Dear Reader, realize the faith you have is a gift (reference Ephesians 2:6), not of yourself, but it is the faith of the Son of God within you. And then act as if it’s true.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
