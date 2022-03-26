8 — ”For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light.”
9 — “(for the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness, righteousness, and truth),”
10 — ”finding out what is acceptable to the Lord.”
11 — ”And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.”
(Ephesians 5:8-11, NKJV)
There are things in life that most people experience on some level, although that level varies greatly from one person to another. I could mention a host of feelings or emotions that serve this analogy well.
Everyone has had anger, right? Some folks never lose their cool while others seem to be their own worst enemy. We all have been a little green with envy at times, or felt a little jealous.
All of these feelings are normal. In fact, these are emotions that God intentionally included in the schematic of the human race. Each one of them has the ability to be a value in our life by stretching our faith or to be a serious liability. The bottom line is this: It’s up to us if these traits are a blessing or a curse. It’s totally up to us.
There’s another experience that we’ve all had some encounter with. A distant or brief visit for some, while it can be a life-altering cycle that others can never seem to conquer. The one I’m thinking of is none other than peer pressure. Young and old alike find themselves falling victim over and over again. For those, I would suspect that it’s like an unwelcome recurring infection that you just can’t beat.
Here’s the definition that I found: Peer pressure — noun; pressure from one’s peers to behave in a manner similar or acceptable to them.
You might say peer pressure only affects the young, but if you allow others to manipulate you, regardless of your age, you are no different.
While peer pressure may be very real, the ability to no longer be victimized by it can be found in love, but not just any love. This is the kind of love that we know as sacrificial and unconditional love.
Recognizing God’s sacrificial and unconditional love for us allows our faith in Christ to be born.
The Bible says, “we love Him because He first loved us” — 1 John 4:19.
Being a recipient of God’s sacrificial and unconditional love over and over again should produce great reciprocity in our own life as we search for ways to continually express our own love and gratitude back to God.
We can only do that credibly by becoming a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to the Lord, Romans 12:1.
In this modern age that we live, I believe more than ever before we have tried to put God in a box with limitations. For some individuals or groups, they have become modern day pharisees who judge others while ignoring their own sin. Based on their own strengths or preferences, they have decided to focus on select scriptures that accentuate their own piety while ignoring the truths that point to their own pet sins. Those pastors, congregations, parents or friends will have no reservations in manipulating your decisions and choices to match those that suit them.
I’ve never liked being manipulated. I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone say they appreciate the efforts of others to control how they live their life.
Here’s the answer in a nutshell. Our genuine gratitude plus the desire to reciprocate love that God has for us causes us to fulfill verse 10 — finding out what is acceptable to the Lord.
It all depends on who you want to please!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
