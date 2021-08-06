“And when Saul had come to Jerusalem, he tried to join the disciples; but they were all afraid of him, and did not believe that he was a disciple.” — Acts 9:26
Fear. It doesn’t always look the same. Sure, there are times when fear causes us to tremble and run away. We see that kind of fear all around us today.
There are those who are scared every time they leave home. Afraid of getting sick ... afraid of violence ... afraid of the unknown. Then there are times that the fear within us takes on a different persona.
Sometimes instead of running away from our fear, we just operate in a perpetual dread. Let’s face it, most of us fear change at least a little.
There’s no doubt that some changes have been really great for us, while other changes are anything but pleasant. Perhaps it’s not change that we’re afraid of but the potential unpleasant circumstances that might follow the change ... the unknown, the unfamiliar.
For that first century church, change was everywhere. Animal sacrifice was replaced by the cross that Jesus died on. The veil in the temple was ripped and the holy place moved from a room in a building to our very own hearts.
The Gentiles received a green light from heaven and keeping the law grew from a burdensome requirement to a love offering unto God.
Now the greatest threat to their safety and freedom was knocking on the door and they have had just about all the change they can handle!
Like it or not, more change was coming. The most amazing factor is that the church grew in number, in strength and in effectiveness in spite of (or because of) these changes.
As this 21st century church is facing many unknowns up ahead, let’s exhibit the “Barnabas factor.” Notice how God used one guy to calm a multitude of people and to open the door for perhaps the greatest apostolic ministry of all time.
“But Barnabas took him and brought him to the apostles. And he declared to them how he had seen the Lord on the road and that He had spoken to him and how he had preached boldly at Damascus in the name of Jesus. So he was with them at Jerusalem, coming in and going out.” — Acts 9:27-28, NKJV
I don’t know what ministry is going to look like in the coming days, but I pray that God will keep raising up servants who meet, see and hear Him. Servants who are blinded by His holiness, called, sent and empowered by God to lead the church as we navigate the unknown.
As God calls and equips those servant leaders, I pray that the rest of us will exhibit the Barnabas factor.
You know why? Because change is coming!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
