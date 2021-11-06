“Therefore still having one son, his beloved, he also sent him to them last, saying, ‘They will respect my son.’ But those vinedressers said among themselves, ‘This is the heir. Come, let us kill him, and the inheritance will be ours.’ So they took him and killed him and cast him out of the vineyard. “Therefore what will the owner of the vineyard do? He will come and destroy the vinedressers, and give the vineyard to others. Have you not even read this Scripture: ‘The stone which the builders rejected Has become the chief cornerstone. This was the Lord’s doing, And it is marvelous in our eyes’?”
— Mark 12:6-11 NKJV
At first glance, you might read these six verses and your main takeaway rests on those who rejected the Son, thinking that they would take the vineyard as their own. You might see the primary lesson as the open door for Gentiles. That is understandable. Out of 107 words, 55 are dedicated to that scenario, that’s more than 50%, so hey.
If we continue with the word count approach, 29 words are actually given as the correct answer to what happens when you disrespect and kill the Son. You get destroyed.
That leaves 23 more words to consider, and of those 23, we find an even smaller group of 12, the last 12, that give us a mighty message for today. Let’s take another look at the 23.
“’The stone which the builders rejected Has become the chief cornerstone. This was the Lord’s doing, And it is marvelous in our eyes’?”
Now consider five words placed inconspicuously to all, except for the reader who also listens.
“This was the lord’s doing…”
The five words just scream at me. Here’s my point.
This is obviously metaphorical and represents God sending His Son Jesus to the Jews, who rejected and executed Him, thinking they were doing what was best for themselves. Then they paid the price and the vineyard was given to others. Elementary, right?
Stay with me now, we also know that this includes the torture, blasphemy, humiliation and rejection of God’s only Son.
Now read the 5 words again…
“This was the Lord‘s doing.”
The message is that the pain and suffering was part of the path. It couldn’t be avoided. The horrible things Jesus endured were necessary. It’s also true for you and me. The tough places are part of the path set before us. For Jesus to win the victory over sin, He had to face it head on. To win the victory over death, He had to die. Why would it be any different for us?
I don’t know what you are going through, but everybody is going through something. Some of it is way more difficult, I know.
Do this for me. Think back in your past and remember the most difficult thing you have ever come through. Now take notice that I said “through.” If you came through it, then you have victory over whatever that was. It wanted to destroy you, but it didn’t. It wanted to break you, but you’re still holding together. It wanted to make you give up, but you’re still pressing on. In other words, you won the victory!
Last Sunday in Bible study, our teacher said, “You can’t have a testimony without being tested.”
That is so true. I think God is reminding us in these days of so much trouble and fear, that He is still in total control and this just could be part of our chosen path. The test … to increase our testimony. After all, there’s no victory without a battle! Just ask Jesus.
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
