If you’re a regular reader of my column, then you may remember I wrote about my parents’ passing last fall.
In case you are unaware, they passed within two weeks of each other after 65 years of marriage. Now that some time and a period of grief has passed, their tale is quite the love story.
And, again, if you’ve been a regular reader of my column, you may remember how in years past I wrote about the faith of my father. My mother told me that when my father read one of my Father’s Day columns, he cried. I have credited much of my faithfulness to ministry, to the church, to my family and to my wife to him. He was the epitome of faithfulness.
It has pained me to know that I have never written anything about my mother and my spiritual development. However, it finally dawned on me, as much as my father helped me spiritually, my mother helped me emotionally.
Allow me to insert a biblical principle that has relevance here. Man is a triune being. We are a spirit creature, we have a soul and we live in a body.
Paul identified these three parts, “And I pray to God that your whole spirit, soul, and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ” — 1 Thessalonians 5:23b (MEV)
The world doesn’t necessarily understand this, hence we get songs like “Body and Soul.” The concept of a spirit and soul as two different things can be challenging for many to accept. The only way we can differentiate between the spirit and the soul is through an understanding of God’s Word.
“For the word of God is alive, and active, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, of joints and marrow, and able to judge the thoughts and intents of the heart” — Hebrews 4:12 (MEV)
Understanding the difference between spirit and soul helped me to appreciate my mother in a new light. As much as I have praised my father for his faithfulness and my spiritual development, my mother deserves an equal amount of credit for my emotional or soul-ish development. She always kept my love tank full. I never questioned whether or not I was wanted or whether or not I was loved.
The concept of filling a love tank I got from Gary Chapman and his book, “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate.”
To summarize, it’s as if everyone has a tank that can only be filled with love. People operate to their fullest potential when their love tank is full.
My mom always made sure my love tank was full. She never doubted my ability to accomplish anything. She never belittled me or my ideas.
I remember dreaming of being a big star and telling her, “When I make my first million, I’m going to build you a house.” To her credit, she never questioned me on it or challenged my ability to accomplish it.
She simply said, “OK.” I knew she believed in me.
In case you’re wondering, I never became a big star and the opportunity to build her a house has passed. My parents, on the other hand, left my siblings and I a wonderful home. Go figure.
In my teenage years, I needed lots of validation. Music was becoming a major part of my life. High school band concerts required lots of time, preparation and practice. When the concerts were finally over, I was emotionally drained, so I would pester my mom about them.
“What was your favorite song?” “Did you hear me play that one solo?” “What did you think of that high note I played?”
I would ask the same questions over and over. And my mom … in hindsight I think she may have just been tolerating me, but in the moment she was giving the answers I needed to bolster my self-esteem and refill my love tank.
I don’t know if this was something she was taught (after all, she was an elementary school teacher) or something that came naturally for her. I prefer to think it came naturally for her because it never seemed forced or practiced. It was just her, Jeanine B. Hughes, being my mom.
She filled my love tank. Because of her, I never doubted my own abilities or belief in myself.
As I grew older, I looked to my wife to fill those emotional needs and stopped relying on my mom. However, she never changed her position. Anytime I needed her for any advice, opinion or guidance, she was there. Until she wasn’t.
While I will miss my mom on my first Mother’s Day without her, I am not grieving. Instead, I am rejoicing and thanking God that I had such a wonderful woman to raise me.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
