“He answered and said, A man that is called Jesus made clay, and anointed mine eyes, and said unto me, Go to the pool of Siloam, and wash: and I went and washed, and I received sight.”
“Jesus heard that they had cast him out; and when he had found him, he said unto him, Dost thou believe on the Son of God?”
Nowadays 3-D is old news to many. With 3-D printers and even 4-D resolution, I have to wonder what’s next.
As a kid myself I did have one of those viewfinder things that you put the paper disc of slides into and clicked it from scene to scene. Some of those appeared in 3-D. Clicking through the slides was in some ways like seeing for the first time. Though I had seen similar pictures many times, I was now seeing them in a way I’d never seen before … with depth.
Today we focus on a person with a great need. If I asked 100 people what his need was, I’m confident they all would likely say his need was sight. It was the most obvious need for sure.
In the verses between 11 and 35, we learn that Jesus healed his blindness, the neighbors were amazed, and the religious crowd was in an uproar. They didn’t believe that he had even been blind until they questioned his parents. Then they interrogated him again, then once more in an attempt to find fault in Jesus. Finally they did something that old timers would have described as “churching someone,” that simply meant they took away his right to attend the synagogue and basically kicked him out. His membership had been revoked. All of that is background information that brings me to the one thing I really want to point out today. This is something that you need to remember.
The last verse says that when Jesus heard that they had kicked him out, he came and found him. Read that sentence one more time … when Jesus heard that they had kicked him out, he came and found him.
Have you ever felt rejected? Remember how bad that hurt? Do you remember that feeling of being culled? That feeling that you are not enough or that something must be wrong with you?
Well I’ve got biblical proof that Jesus cares. As soon as Jesus heard that this poor fellow had been excommunicated from basically everyone he’d ever known and told that he could no longer participate in the things he and his family held sacred … he came to him!
The rejection, well that would be a wound. A wound that would eventually heal, but the scar would remain.
Receiving his sight, that would be a blessing and probably the one thing he wanted more than anything else. Would he be willing to give back the blessing of sight in order to remove the scar of rejection? That’s a question I don’t have to answer and here’s the reason why.
Sometimes blessings leave scars. Let me explain. I’ve learned that the most intimate times I’ve experienced with God, and the most valuable treasures that I’ve discovered while walking by faith, have come simultaneously with pain, grief and fear. I would never have chosen the pain but there’s no way that I would be willing to give up the blessings.
Just remember this when pain comes, Jesus is near! When you look at it in 3-D, so to speak, the blessings that leave scars are the blessings that draw us closer to the Savior.
There’s an Old Testament equivalent to this story. Remember Jacob? He wrestled throughout the night and refused to let go until he received the blessing. Did he get blessed? Yes, but he also got a dislocated hip that left him with a limp for the rest of his life. Sometimes blessings leave scars!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
