I must admit, sometimes I judge strangers by something external, by what I see with my eyes or hear with my ears and even sometimes, by what I smell with my nose.
I know the Bible says, “Judge not that you be not judged” (reference Matthew 7:1), but I suspect the context Jesus was addressing was different than the casual interaction with strangers.
For example, if someone is charging at you with hate in their eyes and a knife in their hands, it may be foolish to assume they want a hug. Conversely, if someone’s tone and posture is warm and inviting, it’s safe to assume they don’t want to fight.
But that’s the extremes. What about the casual interactions with which there is neither love nor malice? A chance encounter at the grocery store or the drug store? Does the “Judge not that you be not judged” standard apply?
I found myself wrestling with this very issue last week. Or maybe I should say, I found myself under conviction.
It wasn’t the first time; I had similar experiences in my youth. Back then, it wasn’t the casual interactions of strangers at the store. It was the girls with whom I attended college. But first a little background.
When I was in high school, I was pleasant: Smiling and greeting anyone and everyone I met in the hallway. It wasn’t forced. It was simply my demeanor.
When I got to college, I behaved the same way. However, this time I had extremely different results. Too often, my greeting and smile was simply ignored. No return smile, no return greeting, no acknowledgement of my existence.
Occasionally, I would get a scowl that seemed to say, “Why are you even bothering to speak to me?”
Those interactions had an impact on me. Eventually, I put my head down and walked to class without looking or speaking to anyone.
It wasn’t right, but I preferred no contact to the potential pain of insulting replies. I deemed no female worthy of a greeting. And thereby, I had done exactly what Jesus said don’t do.
“Refuse to be a critic full of bias toward others, and you will not be judged. For you’ll be judged by the same standard that you’ve used to judge others. The measurement you use on them will be used on you” (Matthew 7:1-2 (TPT]).
I had allowed the rude, mean nature of a few influence my opinion of all college girls, such that I had developed a bias towards women. While I may have never vocalized my prejudices, I walked in them, nonetheless.
I find myself having to fight biases again. However, this time it’s not girls that are rude or mean, it’s those who do or don’t wear masks.
Please don’t get me wrong, the purpose of my column today has nothing to do with the reasons someone may or may not wear a mask. It has everything to do with our internal interpretation of their actions and our responses towards them.
To the ones who wear a mask, do they perceive those who don’t as social misfits? Someone who must be a conspiracy theorist? Do they just not care about their neighbor?
To those who don’t wear masks, do they perceive those who do as sheeple? Those who blindly follow what the government tells them to do? Are they just operating in fear?
In reality, we don’t know what’s going on in our neighbor’s heart. Sometimes we don’t even know what’s going on in our own.
The prophet warned, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it” (Jeremiah 17:9).
It takes the Word of God to help us understand our own opinions and motives.
As the writer of Hebrews put it, “For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12 (NKJV]).
If you want to know why you think what you do and why you act the way you do, study the Bible. It will reveal you to yourself.
As for masks and biases: If I see you while I’m wearing a mask, I will try and smile. Although I have learned it is challenging to convey warmth with half my face covered. And if you’re close enough, I will offer a cordial greeting. If nothing else, a “good morning.”
And if I see you and I’m not wearing a mask and you are: If you look at me, I will offer a greeting. If you look away, I will probably keep silent. (Social protocols are so weird these days.)
Regardless, I will strive not to interpret your actions, mask or no mask, because I have learned my biases cannot be trusted. I will endeavor to allow the love of God to shine through me and allow God to interpret the thoughts and intents of your heart.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
