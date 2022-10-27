“Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed. And many other signs truly did Jesus in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book: but these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name.” John 20:29-31 KJV
Each of the gospels are written with a specific purpose or theme. The gospel of John is written to prove that Jesus is the Son of God. Of course there is evidence of that truth found in the synoptic gospels, just as John also portrays Jesus as the Messiah, the prophesied One and One with the Father.
The goal of each gospel is to convince the reader that He alone is the only way to God.
Our focus verses today declare that the disciples witnessed many signs and miracles that aren’t included in scripture.
In verse 21 of the next chapter, John writes, “And there are also many other things which Jesus did, the which, if they should be written every one, I suppose that even the world itself could not contain the books that should be written.”
All of that is captivating to consider and is probably the first thing we would take away from this short passage, but there is a simple and needful truth that can easily be overlooked if we only consider the spectacular.
It’s found in the context and supported by the words recorded here concerning Thomas.
Jesus said to him, “Thomas, because you have seen me, you have believed.”
The context teaches us that Thomas wasn’t present when the resurrected Jesus appeared to the disciples the first time. They told him about it, but he would not believe without seeing for himself. The other guys all had the same story, the same excitement and the same renewed hope. Thomas simply rejected their testimony. He continued in the attitude of defeat. He was determined not to get his hopes up just because these other guys said they saw Him. So what does Jesus do? He made a believer out of Thomas.
Jesus wasn’t about to lose Thomas just because he was doubting. That’s what the flesh guided by the flesh does, it doubts, complains, sees the negative in most situations. Now that we have a thorough view of the context, let’s discover the application for us.
What is the one thing God desires from us more than anything else? There’s only one answer: Belief in Him. God wants us to believe Him, no matter how impossible it seems.
The last two verses say, “these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name.”
When we trust and believe God, it does two things. First, it brings Him honor, and second, it results in new life through Jesus' name. He went out of His way to help Thomas believe. He has given us a reliable record of Himself in what we call the Bible, but like Thomas, just hearing about it may not be enough. So, in addition to giving us the record of His signs and miracles, He sent the Holy Spirit to personally invite you to believe. Everything in your life is being used to point you to Truth, to bring you to a place where sin meets redemption. The price tag on your salvation was more than you could ever afford.
Jesus paid it all … just for you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.