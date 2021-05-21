Ezekiel: Street Preacher To The Exiles
Ezekiel 18:1-9, 30-32
Here we discover that Ezekiel had heard from the lips of his countrymen and had seen its working in their hearts, the proverb (already familiar to him, it may be, through Jeremiah 31:29) with which they blunted their sense of personal responsibility. They had to bear the punishment of sins which they had not committed.
The sins of the fathers were visited — as in Exodus 20:5; Exodus 34:7; Leviticus 26:39, 40; Numbers 14:18; Deuteronomy 5:9 — upon the third and fourth generations. Manasseh and his people had sinned and Josiah and his descendants and their contemporaries had to suffer for it.
The thought was familiar enough and the general law of the passages above referred to was afterwards applied, as with authority, to what was then passing (2 Kings 23:26; 2 Kings 24:3).
Even Jeremiah recognized it in Lamentations 5:7 and Jeremiah 15:4, and was content to look, for a reversal of the proverb, to the distant Messianic time of the new covenant (Jeremiah 31:29-31). The plea with which Ezekiel had to deal was therefore one which seemed to rest on the basis of a Divine authority. (Pulpit Commentary)
These particulars have reference, first, to religious duties (Ezekiel 18:6a), then to moral obligations, such as the avoidance of adultery (Ezekiel 18:6b), and finally to duties negative and positive towards one’s neighbor (Ezekiel 18:7-8).
The whole, including Ezekiel 18:5 and 9, may be considered a brief summary of the practical duty of man. Thus, to walk in the statutes and rights of the Lord, is an expression which embraces, all that is essential to the righteousness required by the law. (Ellicott; Keil & Delitzsch)
Here, as before, there is no question of human sufficiency; and when the counsel is given (Ezekiel 18:31), “Make you a new heart and a new spirit,” it is not meant to say that this can ever be the work of any other than God’s Holy Spirit; but that Spirit is ever given to them that ask Him and the question of salvation is still one which each man must decide for himself before God.
The whole point of the chapter is that God’s dealing with man is determined by man’s own attitude towards Him. He that is alienated in his heart from God, whatever may have been his previous life, God will judge; and he that now seeks to conform his life to God’s will, God will receive and forgive. (Ellicott)
And so it is that the appeal in Ezekiel 18:31 points back to the promise in Ezekiel 11:18-19 — “to cast away.” The application of this word to transgressions may be explained from the fact that they consisted for the most part of idols and idolatrous images, which they had made.
“Make yourselves a new heart and a new spirit:” a man cannot, indeed, create either of these by his own power, God alone can give them (Ezekiel 11:19). But a man both can and should come to God to receive them: in other words, he can turn to God and let both heart and spirit be renewed by the Spirit of God.
And this God is willing to do; for He has no pleasure in the death of the dying one. In the repetition of the assurance given in Ezekiel 18:23, severs to indicate to the people that while in sin they are lying in death, and that it is only by conversion and renewal that they can recover life again. (Keil & Delitzsch)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist Dr. Wayne M. Williams presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
