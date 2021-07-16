T
“Abraham our Father” (verse 1) — We should note that Abraham is important for two reasons: He is the acknowledged father of the Jewish nation, and God justified him before the law was ever given. (King James Study Bible Notes)
Verse 2 unveils Paul’s argument is that Abraham was not justified by works or obedience to the Law. The statement of James 2:21 that Abraham was “justified by works” uses the word “justified” in a different sense, not meaning “declared to be righteous” by God (as here), but rather “shown outwardly to be righteous.” (The word can take both meanings.)
Paul and James agree that Abraham’s initial salvation and eternal forgiveness came through faith alone (Genesis 15:6; Romans 4:3), but that later in his life, evidence of that salvation came by his works (Genesis 22:9; James 2:21). And so, it is with us today. (New Spirit-Filled Life Bible)
It should be noted that in verse 4 when we read “to the one who works, his wages are not counted as a gift but as his due” (ESV), the “wages” received are not a manifestation of grace; they are earned.
Works remove grace from salvation for justification is by faith alone. (NIV Biblical Theology Study Bible)
And so it is that in verse 5, “faith is counted for righteousness,” it becomes quite obvious that Faith is not a work performed to earn righteousness. Rather, it is the means through which God can impute the righteousness of Jesus Christ to the sinner.
He, the sinner, is thus “accounted” righteous, not “made” righteous. The former is the work of justification, and the latter is the process of sanctification.
It is in verses 6-8 that Paul turns for substantiated support of his argument to Psalm 32:1, 2, a penitential or conscience-stricken psalm written by David after his adultery with Bathsheba and his murder of her husband (2 Samuel 11).
Despite the enormity of his sin and the utter absence of personal merit, David knew the blessing of imputed righteousness. (MacArthur)
Thusly, in calling or addressing Abraham as “our forefather,” he is not speaking to Jewish believers only (the letter is addressed to the “faithful” stationed in Rome) because he makes the point in this chapter that Gentile believers also (now) have a stake in Abraham (verse 16).
The argument of this brief paragraph rests on simple chronology: God instituted the rite of circumcision as a “sign of the covenant” (Genesis 17:11) at least 13 years (29 years in Jewish tradition) after God accepted Abraham because of his faith (Gal 3:15–18).
Abraham, then, is qualified to be the “father of all who believe” (verse 11): Both Gentiles who come to faith without being
circumcised and Jews who believe while being circumcised. (NIV Biblical Theology Study Bible)
In summation, this entire chapter enlarges the claim made in Romans 3:21 that faith-righteousness has Scriptural warrant, and explains the assertions made in chapter 3, verses 29 and following, that God accepts both Jew and Gentile, but only on the ground of faith.
Paul took it for granted that God would never be false to the basic principles of His Old Testament revelation.
God stays the same and His Word is ever contemporary (reference Romans 4:23-25). There must be an essential unity between the old and the new revelations of God. Faith-righteousness is, in fact, nothing new, but the ground on which God met with the “chosen” founding father of Israel. (Zondervan)
The fact that Abraham was justified by grace and not law proves that salvation is for all. Abraham is the father of all believers, both Jews and Gentiles (Romans 4:16; Galatians 3:7, 29).
Instead of the Jew complaining because Abraham was not saved by law, he ought to rejoice that God’s salvation is available to all men, and that Abraham has a spiritual family (all true believers) as well as a physical family (the nation of Israel).
Paul saw this as a fulfillment of Genesis 17:5: “A father of many nations have I made thee.” (Warren Wiersbe Be Bible Study Series)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
