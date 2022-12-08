During the season before Christmas, we often return to passages of scripture from the Hebrew prophets alongside the familiar gospel tales of Jesus’s birth. To understand the significance of Jesus, this strange, counterintuitive messiah, we have to look back into all the stories of how God was looking out for God’s people all along. We proclaim our hope in Jesus’ birth in light of what has come before.
Last week in the Revised Common Lectionary, we read from Isaiah. This prophet wrote and prayed as God’s people faced exile and destruction from Babylon:
“A shoot shall come out from the stump of Jesse, and a branch shall grow out of his roots. The spirit of the Lord shall rest on him, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge and the fear of the Lord. His delight shall be in the fear of the Lord.”
Like a nesting doll, Isaiah connects his words of hope, his understanding of how God might be showing up, back into a further history:
“A shoot shall come out from the stump of Jesse.”
An interesting image: The stump of Jesse. What does that mean? Who’s Jesse? Jesse the Ephrathite from Bethlehem of Judea lived hundreds of years before the prophet wrote. He was an ordinary man, a pretty good guy, and was the father of eight sons. The youngest and unlikeliest of them became a war hero, married a princess, and went on to become a legendary king, David of Israel.
The prophet, Isaiah, hopes for God’s faithfulness with this family of royal renown in mind. On one level this seems like an obvious thing - God’s people once had a great king, David, who liberated them from their enemies and they need one now with the Babylonian empire breathing down their necks. But that is only part of the story.
To understand how audacious the prophet’s hope for peace is, we need to know what else happened in the family of Jesse that became a stump, a family tree cut down like timber.
David, as important and amazing, heroic and dynamic as he was, was still a human like you and me. God’s people asked for their first king, Saul, and they believed he would solve all their problems, though God warned them it might not be exactly what they had in mind.
Can one leader fix everything? Of course not. But then came David. He was strong in ways Saul was not. Can this one leader fix everything? Of course not.
Just like any human person with regular old garden variety selfishness and arrogance, doubts and mistakes, David made messes alongside accomplishments. The fame, glory, and power got to his head and his unhealed behaviors of jealousy and power plays, sexual assault and ego, were passed on and became a family pattern. His children harmed and fought and raped one another. One son attempted a coup. Even Solomon, his heir, renowned for his wisdom and building the temple, had his abundant flaws.
All of this is true at once. People are not just one thing. Families are complicated. By the time that Solomon’s son, Rehoboam, became king, the people were dissatisfied. The 10 northern tribes strategized and left the kingdom, appointing their own ruler, Jeroboam, to lead them. Rehoboam managed to keep control of the two southern tribes. This generation of civil war between Israel and Judah brought vulnerability to outside enemies that decimated both kingdoms. The family tree of Jesse was felled.
“A shoot shall come out from the stump of Jesse, and a branch shall grow out of his roots.”
The family legacy of previous hope, that we thought would bring liberation, was cut down. But from that abandoned stump of a felled tree will come a little green shoot of life. Like David, this new life will be characterized by a deep love of God and tremendous soul power, and will be concerned with the well being of the poor. And like Solomon, this new life will be wise and discerning, clear and compelling in speech and witness.
But unlike them, the new life that brings hope will be righteous, with integrity through and through. It will not waiver. Unlike the tree before, this new chapter won’t be marked by violence, infighting, jealousy, and plotting, but astonishing, impossible peace.
“The wolf shall live with the lamb. The nursing child shall play over the hole of the asp. They will not hurt or destroy on all God’s holy mountain.”
From the most hopeless and desolate places in the history of Israel, God was weaving something beautiful. God was bringing new life, growing up out of old dead tree stumps. If God could bring life again from that Jesse tree, we can be sure that God will bring life again, something new and beautiful, in me and you. From the most hopeless, harmful, violent and desolate places in our lives and in the world, God is weaving something beautiful. God is bringing new life. God offers us a renewed family tree, a way of being in this world that is full of deep love of God and tremendous soul power and concern for the poor. God invites us to be wise and discerning, clear in ourselves and with the people around us. And God calls us to be people of astonishing peace, who cannot help but share that peace with our corners of the world, big and small.
