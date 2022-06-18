This is the first Father’s Day I will celebrate since my dad passed. I’m not looking for sympathy; you don’t need to feel sorry for me. I rejoice in the time we had together, the training he gave me, and the example he provided. I only mention his passing as a point of reference.
Since then, I have been teased by family members in how much my mannerisms or actions remind them of him. My sister says I learned to nap from him. My wife says I walk like him. I have even thought I got my handyman skills from him. I guess in some ways, I am imitating him.
Don’t we all, to a certain degree? I mean, unless you were raised without a father or a male role model, we all imitate our fathers in some respects. My brother didn’t get the handyman gene, as it were, but he is as meticulous a number cruncher as my dad ever was.
My dad kept a little spiral-bound notebook in the glove compartments of his cars. Anytime he bought gas, he would write down the odometer reading and how many gallons of gas purchased. He would use that information to periodically check his mileage. Should the mileage start to decrease, he knew it was time for some routine maintenance.
My brother doesn’t use spiral-bound notebooks (or if he does, I’ve never seen them); he prefers digital tools. He can develop a spreadsheet as quickly and accurately as anyone. In that regard, he is also imitating his father.
If your father is still with you this Father’s Day, I hope you make it a point to honor him. He might not have been the perfect dad. He’s human and subject to make mistakes like any of us. Fatherhood doesn’t come with an instruction manual (and some wouldn’t read it if it did). We learn how to do it as we go.
Now that my earthly father has passed, the only example I have left is my heavenly Father. I think I will imitate Him.
I suspect some may wonder why I would be so bold as to claim something like that.
I guess they never read Ephesians 5:1, which read, “Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children.”
The Modern English Version (MEV) and over 30 other English versions of the Bible use a form of the word, “to imitate.”
“Therefore be imitators of God as beloved children” (Ephesians 5:1 (MEV).
Of course, if I’m going to imitate God, I better understand who He is and how He acts.
Does it mean I’m going to execute judgment and justice? I’ll let Him be the judge, since we’ve been told not to, or we will be (reference Matthew 7:1).
Plus, we were warned, “Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to God’s wrath, for it is written: ‘Vengeance is Mine. I will repay,’ says the Lord” (Romans 12:19 (MEV).
So, am I going to pour out my wrath on the earth?
No, I’m going to heed James’ instructions, “Wherefore, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath: for the wrath of man worketh not the righteousness of God” (James 1:19, 20).
I’m going to allow Paul’s words to provide my example: “… the goodness of God leads you to repentance” (Romans 2:4b (MEV).
It’s easy to focus on the Old Testament writings of God’s anger, wrath, or judgement and overlook the scriptures that talk about His love, goodness, or mercy. But if I’m going to imitate Him, that’s the model I’m going to use.
“The Lord, the Lord God, merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in goodness and truth, keeping mercy for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin …” (Exodus 34:6, 7 (MEV).
“Oh, give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good, for His mercy endures forever” (Psalm 107:1 (MEV)!
Keep in mind that John wrote, “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God, and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. Anyone who does not love does not know God, for God is love” (1 John 4:7, 8 (MEV).
Did you catch that? We are born of God. We’re children of God. So, of course, we’re going to act like our Father.
Did you catch the other part, “God is love”? To act like Him is to love. And if you want to understand how love acts, read and implement 1 Corinthians 13.
Love is the key. When I reflect on my earthly father, I realize how much he reminds me of my heavenly Father. And when I think of my heavenly Father, I can recall seeing him exemplified in my dad. I learned about God through the actions of my father. I am compelled to show the world my heavenly Father by acting like Him.
I can only hope that one day my children will give a similar testimony about me as I give about my dad. And I take comfort in the fact that he is celebrating his first Father’s Day with his heavenly Father.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
