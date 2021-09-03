Hello and welcome to a new Sunday School year! I truly pray that you and your family are safe and staying healthy as we enter yet another phase of this worldwide pandemic.
As we embark upon the 2021-22 International Lesson Series, I would like to yet again express my sincere appreciation to The Daily Post-Athenian for allowing me this space to come into your homes and hearts with the Word of God! For over 16 years, we have been on this journey of lifelong learning together. Lord willing, I am looking forward to many more years of learning together what “thus saith the Lord.” To those ardent readers who have been with me since day one, thank you for unwavering support. If you are one who only recently came on board, thank you for giving this religious column a second look. I truly give God the glory and appreciate each of you and what you bring to this experience of spiritual growth and development.
Now then, for the fall quarter we will begin a new series entitled “Celebrating God.” Unit 1, “God’s People Offer Praise” provides Biblical examples of people praising God. “Called to Praise God,” lists songs of praise from the Hebrew hymnbook, the Book of Psalm. Lastly, we will conclude the quarter together with Unit 3 and examine “Visions of Praise.” Be Inspired!
Exodus 15:11-21
The NIV Quest Bible revealed that it was not until after the exodus that the people of God finally started to absorb the monotheistic ideal that “the Lord our God, the Lord is one” (Deuteronomy 6:4). “Who is like you?” (see Psalm 35:10; 71:19; 89:6; 113:5; Micah 7:18). The Lord, who tolerates no rivals (Exodus 20:3), has defeated the gods of Egypt and their worshipers. (NIV Study Bible Notes)
It should be noted that “The Song of Moses and Miriam” is a victory song like those sung in many cultures in the ancient world. God is praised as a warrior going out to fight for Israel.
In the faith of the ancient world, armies did not go to battle alone. The deity or deities of the army fought in heaven and on earth against the opposing army and its gods. Nearly every culture had a deity of war. The Canaanite goddess Anath adorned herself with parts of corpses from slain soldiers. The Mesopotamian goddess Ishtar led armies, along with the deities of warring cities. All gods who were responsible for particular cities were expected to be able to defend their territory. Hence, the importance of the Hebraic people exalting and extolling their God. (NKJV Chronological Study Bible Notes)
The news of Israel’s deliverance from Egypt spread abroad (reference Joshua 2:9). God’s powerful deliverance was not to be kept a secret. The nations of the world were to be put on alert: God fought for Israel, and Israel was on the march! These words should have encouraged the Israelites to have courage. Instead, the subsequent story illustrates the cowardice of the Israelites. They struggled to trust in their powerful God (Numbers 13; 14).
“Fear and dread” (verse 16) — is a pairing of two words to express one emphatic thought, “overwhelming dread.” (NKJV Study Bible)
In spite of the people’s fear and dread, God has something (more; far better) in store for “them.” Thou shalt bring them in, and plant them in the mountain of thine inheritance”(verse 17) — The verse speaks of the hope for the near future, the conquest of the land of Canaan (soon to be the land of Israel), as well as the hope for the more distant future, the building of the temple. Friend, and so it is for you and me. Quite the contrary, and despite how we may feel, what we may think or how we may see ourselves, God does “exceeding above all that we ask or think” (Ephesians 3:20).
In the words of the contemporary gospel group Hillsong, “Let the weak say, I am strong. Let the poor say, I am rich, Let the blind say, I can see. It’s what the Lord has done in me! Amen? Amen!”
Two other women prophets are mentioned in the Old Testament: Deborah (Judges 4:4) and Huldah (2 Kings 22:14). It is not completely unexpected, then, to encounter a reference here to a “prophetess.” According to extra-Biblical sources, other ancient Near Eastern societies also accorded prophetic ability to women. The city-state of Mari, located in eastern Syria along the Euphrates River, provides some of the best examples. A number of the texts from Mari, which date to the first half of the 18th Century B.C., refer to women who offer prophetic utterances, primarily concerning the king of Mari, Zimri-Lim, and his prospects for the future.
It is not entirely clear why the text refers to Miriam as a prophetess here. Prophets were typically viewed as channels of communication from Yahweh to the people. Perhaps Miriam’s song was understood as containing both a hymn of praise and the revelation of a divine message. (Zondervan)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
