Who cares. Really, in the grand scheme of things, who cares if you’re right or if you’re wrong. You have an idea or opinion; I have an idea and opinion, too. So does everyone else.
“But God told me!”
Well, good for you, you hear God speak. What makes you think others don’t? Or why do you think you’re so special because you can? Shouldn’t everyone be able to hear from the Lord for themselves?
Doesn’t scripture tell us, “For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith the Lord; I will put my laws into their mind, and write them in their hearts: and I will be to them a God, and they shall be to me a people: and they shall not teach every man his neighbor, and every man his brother, saying, Know the Lord: for all shall know me, from the least to the greatest” (Hebrews 8:10-11)?
And again, under this new covenant, He said, “I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them” (Hebrews 10:16b).
Even Jesus taught, “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me” (John 10:27).
Everyone thinks they’re right until they’re proven wrong. Even then, some won’t admit they were wrong. They’ll blame their error on someone or something else. And they’ll use their interpretation, idea, or opinion to separate themselves from others. And thus, they find themselves alone, unwanted, and unloved.
The question is, does it matter who’s right and who’s wrong? Do you think God cares who’s right and who’s wrong?
When my children were little and we traveled to Virginia, which we did at least once in the summer and once in the winter, the car rides could be long, hot (or cold), and boring. My four daughters would occasionally bicker about one thing or another. I would hear the complaints start to rise from the back, along with a call to settle the dispute. I was not interested in who was right or wrong. I just wanted them to get along.
I imagine God is the same way. He wants us to love one another. That is, after all, one of the greatest commandments.
“You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind and your neighbor as yourself,” (Luke 10:27 (MEV).
Loving someone doesn’t mean being right all the time, nor does it mean being wrong. It doesn’t mean being better than they are, nor does it mean being less. It means you can accept them for who they are and love them despite their shortcomings.
It doesn’t mean you have to agree with them if your doctrines or theology don’t align, but it doesn’t allow you to treat them worse because of it. Perhaps if we tried understanding folks where they are instead of trying to prove who’s right and who’s wrong, it would be easier to love them.
I just returned from a trip to Tucson, Ariz., where my wife and I enjoyed a vacation with my siblings and their spouses. In the weeks before the trip, I mentioned to various folks about my plans and was amazed at how many people would not and could not spend time with their siblings. Some seemed to be content to never see them again. It surprised me how many felt that way. I wondered how much of it stemmed from previous hurts and “who’s right, who’s wrong” arguments?
If you’re going to get along with folks, you’re going to have to learn to forgive. And you’re going to have to learn how to suffer being wronged.
“But you don’t know what they did to me,” some may exclaim.
To which I would respond, “Did they crucify you on a cross?”
Jesus had no sin in Him. He went about doing good, healing the sick, raising the dead, and they hung Him on a cross.
Yet He still said, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34).
Jesus forgave when He was wronged, giving His life as an example to us all.
And He gave us the power, the Holy Spirit, to help us forgive others, as well.
Being right is overrated. Let someone else be right. It probably won’t cost you much. But if you have to be right all the time, you may repel more people than you collect.
By the way, between my brother and his wife, my sister and her husband, and my wife and I, we have over 100 years of marriage.
My wife and I have been married the longest of the three couples, with 36 years. One thing I’ve learned: I’m not always right, but I don’t care. I would rather be wrong and be together than right and alone.
