If you know anything about me, you know I am a person of faith. I was taught by folks who believe in faith. I listen to faith teachers and preachers. Plus, I am subject to teach about faith myself at the drop of a hat.
However, there are occasions when something doesn’t go as planned in someone’s life and they want to blame faith.
“That faith stuff doesn’t work. I was believing God to heal my sick grandmother and she died anyway,” they will lament.
Or maybe it’s closer to home, “I prayed and asked God to save my marriage. I know I was believing God, but they left me anyway. How can I trust God for anything?”
Honestly, I’ve had situations in my life when I questioned why something wasn’t working the way I thought it should. After all, I was believing with every fiber of my being. Or, at least, I assumed I was.
If you want to know why something isn’t working, it helps to know what “working” looks like.
There’s the story of a backwoods farmer coming to town to get a new axe. His old one was worn out; it had been sharpened so many times there was hardly any metal left.
The salesman at the hardware store convinced him to buy a chain saw, “You can cut down trees in a quarter of the time!”
The farmer was so impressed with the salesman’s enthusiasm, he bought one. However, a week later he was back at the hardware store complaining that it was harder to cut down a tree with the chainsaw than with any axe he ever owned.
Puzzled, the salesman asked to see the chainsaw, “Let me see if I can figure out what’s wrong.”
He checked the oil, checked the gas, and yanked a few times on the cord. The chainsaw roared to life.
Startled, the farmer jumped back and hollered, “What’s that noise?”
He had bought it without ever understanding how to work it to cut a tree.
Many Christians are like that when it comes to faith. They’ve heard the phrase used in sermons and hymns but have no clue how the principle of faith is working in their own life.
Before we go on, allow me to answer the title of this column, faith is always working.
Faith is a law (reference Romans 3:27), but not like the speed limit. It’s more like the law of gravity. The speed limit is a rule set by man, which you can break with little or no consequence. Gravity is a law of physics, which you may attempt to break at your own demise.
No matter how many times I shoot an arrow in the air, that arrow is going to come back to the ground. Gravity ensures it.
No matter what I say, it’s what I say AND believe that will come to pass. Faith ensures it.
“But what about grandma? I was praying and believing God for her healing”
Did it ever occur to you that your faith cannot override someone else’s faith anymore than your gravity can hold someone in place? Think about it for a moment. If the two of us are standing on the edge of a cliff and you decide gravity isn’t working, thinking you can walk out into the air (think of the old Coyote and Roadrunner cartoons), you will be sorely mistaken. You will fall. Gravity doesn’t care what you think about it, it doesn’t care if you believe in it, it doesn’t turn off and on at the behest of a confused deity. Gravity is a law upon which our civilization is based. We can fly airplanes because the law of gravity is an absolute.
Faith is a similar law. Faith doesn’t care what you think about it, it doesn’t care if you believe in it or not, it doesn’t turn off and on at the behest of a confused deity. Faith is a law upon which our theology is based. We can trust God because the law of faith is an absolute.
I cannot use my relationship with God to override what you believe any more than I can use my relationship with gravity to keep you from jumping off a cliff. Oh sure, if I think your intentions are to commit suicide by flinging yourself from a high precipice, I will attempt to intervene. I’ll block you from jumping; I’ll pin you to the ground if I must. However, once you go over the edge, my relationship with gravity will not be able to overcome yours. Gravity is an absolute.
Similarly, faith is an absolute.
Jesus summarized it to His disciples this way, “Whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that those things he says will be done, he will have whatever he says” (Mark 11:23 [NKJV]).
Faith is a product of what you are saying AND what you are believing. You cannot talk one way, believe another, and expect to receive anything from God. James calls that being double-minded (reference James 1:6-8); you will be unstable in all your ways.
I’ve seen many Christians, or maybe I should say, I’ve heard many Christians talk one way at church, as if to put on a good show for their fellow congregants, and yet speak things contrary to God’s Word once they are outside the walls of the church. What’s more bizarre is when I hear folks talk contrary inside the church itself. But at least it helps identify their problem.
If you don’t talk God’s Word, you’ll never believe God’s Word. If you can make your self start speaking it, your tongue can steer you in the right direction just like a rudder on a ship or a bid in a horse’s mouth (reference James 3:3,4). If you can get your mouth under control, believing God’s promises for yourself will become so much simpler.
But if you don’t talk right, then your believing won’t be right either. And if your believing isn’t right, before long you’ll be blaming God for your grandmother’s death and claiming that that faith stuff doesn’t work. By the way, if you’ve read this far, come back next week and I’ll go into more detail about the nuances of the law of faith.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
