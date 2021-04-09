Ezra’s prayer, confession and humiliation were before the house of the LORD. The people saw his great sorrow and his tears, they heard his words confessing the nation’s sins. It produced a wonderful effect among the people. There assembled unto him out of Israel a great congregation of men and women and children, for the people wept very sore. Was this great weeping real contrition over their disobedience or did they weep in anticipation of the separation from the wives they had taken? No doubt they thought of what the demanded separation would mean for them; yet it was an aroused conscience which produced the tears of repentance. (Annotated Bible)
Shechaniah’s voice is heard in behalf of the people. He was a son of Jehiel. His own father is mentioned among those who had taken strange wives (Ezra 10:26). His words then must have condemned his own father.
He said, “We have trespassed against our God, and have taken strange wives of the people of the land.”
He acknowledged the sin of the people violating the direct commandment of the LORD.
He also had confidence in the mercy of God, that not all was lost on account of their disobedience, “yet now there is hope in Israel concerning this thing.”
Yet this hope and mercy could only be realized by self-judgment and by putting away all the wives and such as were born of them.
He therefore said, “Let us make a covenant with our God to put away all the wives, and such as are born of them, according to the counsel of my lord, and of those who tremble at the commandment of our God; and let it be done according to the law.”
The law demanded the dismissal of these wives and children, for they were unclean, and admission into the congregation of Israel had to be denied to them. How different it is under grace! In 1 Corinthians 7:10, we read what grace has done even for an unbelieving husband who is sanctified by the believing wife, and the unbelieving wife who is sanctified by the believing husband, and that their children are not unclean, but holy.
Ezra took attention to this matter at once. The priests, Levites and all Israel had to swear that they would act upon this word. But Ezra’s grief was not ended. He arose and went into the chambers of Johanan, the son of Eliashib. He did not eat bread, nor did he drink water. He still mourned because of the transgression of the people. God’s presence was sought by this deeply spiritual man of God, and in His holy presence, he felt anew the sin of the people. What deep soul exercise Ezra passed through! This is what is so sadly lacking in our day. So many make light of the sin and worldliness of those who profess the Name of Christ, there is but little heart searching, true humiliation and self-judgment to be seen. (Gaebelein) We should “bemoan” sin, not befriend it!
A proclamation was then made. The time to act had come. All the returned captives were to gather themselves together in Jerusalem. It had to be within three days. Neglect of this commandment meant the confiscation of their substance and separation from the congregation of Israel.
Soon thereafter, the great gathering takes place. They all obeyed the Word. We see them sitting in the wide space before the house of the LORD. They were a trembling, lightened company on account of this matter and also the great rain, for the cold and rainy season had started in.
This general assembly quite likely took place in late-November or early-December of 458 B.C. The people who were guilty agreed to divorce their foreign wives and to do this in various local towns that were convenient to their homes in the weeks and months that lay ahead. The Feast of Dedication fell on the 25th of this month. Perhaps they made their commitment to God then.
Since such marriages led to the introduction of foreign cults, Ezra’s drastic solution is along the same lines as Joshua’s Shechem assembly with its commitment to putting aside foreign gods (note Joshua 24:23).
Israel’s leaders permitted divorce on this occasion because of the unlawful marriages of the Israelites. They had married contrary to the Law of Moses. Even though God hates divorce (Malachi 2:10-16), He permitted it (Deuteronomy 24) to achieve the larger goals of maintaining Israel’s distinctiveness so she could fulfill His purposes for her in the world (Exodus 19).
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
